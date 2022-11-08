Healey should grab this chance to be bold

Healey wasn’t the election-denying Trump sycophant she was pitted against — and for most voters that was enough. For some, her successful attempt to harness the enormous popularity of the outgoing Republican governor, praising his policies and promising to build on them, was yet another reason to elect her to the corner office instead of Republican Geoff Diehl.

Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey is now poised to take over the sprawling, complex $60 billion-plus a year enterprise that is state government after a gubernatorial campaign that presented little challenge to her political prowess — and even less to her ability to articulate a vision for the four years ahead.

But a campaign light on an in-depth exploration of issues and fought along deep ideological fault lines doesn’t provide much guidance for what a new Healey administration will mean for Massachusetts and its people.

The Globe editorial board has some ideas for filling in those policy blanks left during the campaign — and we know readers will join in as well in the days ahead. After all, any number can — and should — play this expectations game.

Housing

It will take more than the new secretary of housing Healey has proposed adding to her Cabinet to jump-start the production of enough housing to fill the state’s current needs and provide the cushion essential to economic growth. An analysis done for the Baker administration last year on the Future of Work highlighted the need for some 200,000 additional housing units by 2030 just to meet national standards. The 2021 Housing Choices law helped set the stage for more multifamily housing and transit-oriented housing in the suburbs, but setting the stage isn’t enough. Pushing reluctant suburbs to do more — including creating more affordable housing — may well require a tougher approach than simply denying recalcitrant communities new grant money. Surely someone who has served as the state’s top lawyer can do better than that, through legal action if necessary.

Transportation

At least Healey will be saved the chore of firing outgoing MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. His announced resignation as of Jan. 3 gives Healey time to begin the hunt now for new talent. But much of her transportation agenda to date has been at the margins, rather than the bold bottom-up redo it merits. For example, on her campaign website Healey pledges to take on transportation safety issues, promising to strengthen “the mandate of the safety departments in the relevant agencies, including the Department of Public Utilities.” No, no, no. The DPU has no business being the safety oversight board for the MBTA. The T needs a fully independent and well-staffed safety management agency.

Healey also promised to “electrify public transportation so that all modes of transportation operate on 100 percent clean power by 2040, starting with school and MBTA buses by 2030.” That’s an ambitious agenda, but one that we’ll be keeping an eye on in the years ahead.

Criminal justice

Healey inherits a Department of Correction that the Justice Department has accused of violating the Eighth Amendment rights of inmates in mental health crisis, a scandal-ridden State Police still lacking in much-needed diversity, and a police reform effort that is still very much a work in progress.

Police reform hinges on the new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission not simply doing its job of ridding departments of problem officers — something it has yet to do — but doing it in a transparent way. The same police reform law that created the POST Commission also gave the governor the power to appoint a civilian head of the State Police for the first time — power that Governor Charlie Baker did not exercise. Healey should.

The Justice Department accusations against the Department of Correction made two years ago have yet to be resolved. Healey should assure that her DOC will recognize the connection between humane treatment, better programming, and reductions in recidivism.

Homelessness

Chronic homelessness did not begin at the corner of Mass. and Cass in Boston and won’t be “cured” even when the last tent is folded. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has continued to point out that many of those who end up in this rotating caravan of misery — of substance abuse and mental illness often in combination — come from out of town, some from out of state, and that the burden of finding low-threshold housing and supportive housing for them shouldn’t be Boston’s alone. She’s not wrong. But then the Berkshires and Fall River have experienced similar increases in chronic homelessness and encampments. The expansion of Massachusetts’ trail-blazing Housing First program — and steady funding for it — could provide an answer. That is, if the new governor accepts responsibility for being part of that solution.

Health care

In this health care mecca, primary care physicians are still difficult to access, too many people suffering a mental health crisis end up stuck in emergency rooms for lack of longer-term beds, and addiction treatment remains elusive for those most in need. A sweeping new mental health parity law passed this summer will await full implementation under Healy’s administration. But it will only be as good as the new administration’s commitment to developing the needed health care workforce and encouraging the expansion of facilities clearly essential to deal with a burgeoning problem exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Great Unknown

Most of all a new governor will have to be prepared for the unknown. It is the task of political leaders to be able to react quickly to the next pandemic, the next natural disaster, or worse — the next man-made tragedy. It is the nature of great political leaders to do all of that in a way that makes people want to follow their lead.

Healey claimed a bit of history Tuesday night as the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected governor in this state. She now gets the next four years to write the next chapter of her story.

