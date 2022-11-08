Home of the Week: Outside, it’s gray, but inside, it’s light and bright

Year built 1981

Square feet 1,344 square feet

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Sewer/Water Public

Taxes $6,325 (2022)

The upward-sweeping driveway outside this center-entrance Colonial presents two options: the door for which this style of house is named or the side entry and its small enclosed porch. It’s fall in New England. The choice is obvious.

After shedding leaves and other evidence of the season, guests open the door into a foyer with access to the upper level via the stairway directly ahead. That’s for later, though.

The home dates to 1981. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

This entrance presents two more choices: head into the living room on the right or into the kitchen on the left. In the latter, a double-hung window throws natural light into a space with maple underfoot, the hardwood flooring used throughout much of the first floor. The kitchen features white cabinets with dark pulls and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a sink underneath a second window, modern track lighting, and a breakfast nook with two windows and a coffee bar.

A door from the nook opens to the first of two full baths in this home. This one has a porcelain pedestal sink, bead board wainscoting, a white tile surround in the shower/bath combination, and vinyl flooring.

The kitchen has white cabinets and granite countertops. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

The dining area in the kitchen is set before a window. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

The downstairs bath has a tub/shower combination, vinyl flooring, bead board wainscoting, and a porcelain pedestal sink. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

Another doorway in the nook leads to the 104-square-foot dining room. The central lighting fixture looks like a starburst, a teal accent wall adds an elegant pop of color, and a pair of windows looks out to the front yard. French doors open to the living room (there’s the front door.) This 188-square-foot space is bright, with warm-hued maple flooring, white walls, and three windows.

All three bedrooms are on the upper level, as is the second full bath, which is the larger of the two. The shower-only bath has a double vanity with a granite countertop and ceramic tile flooring.

At 200-square-feet, the primary bedroom, appropriately, is the largest of the three sleep spaces and sits at the front of the house. Like the two other bedrooms, it is carpeted. Unlike the others, it has a double-sized closet behind white sliding doors. Three windows make the space bright.

The other two bedrooms are 139 square feet and 113 square feet, respectively. The smaller of the two is in the rear of the house and has three windows. The larger has two.

The owner bedroom sits in the front of the house and is carpeted. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

All of the bedrooms are carpeted. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

The closet in this bedroom is doorless. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

The bedrooms share a shower-only bath that has a dual vanity with a granite counter and ceramic tile flooring. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

Thickly carpeted stairs lead to the basement, which adds nearly 500 square feet of living space to the home’s total. And this area is a split decision: Half of the space has been set aside as a 342-square-foot recreation room with recessed lighting, and the remainder is utilitarian, including the laundry area. The home has a radon-mitigation system.

The house sits on 0.17 of an acre, and the backyard includes a patio, a garden, and mature trees.

The basement adds nearly 500 square feet of living space to the home. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

The home sits on 0.17 of an acre. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

The backyard comes with a deck. Kate Skypeck/Sky Studios Real Estate Photography

Joseph and Maryann Watson of The Watson Team at RE/Max Way in Dedham have the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

