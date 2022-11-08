Agent pushes back against Bruins’ claim that they got new information on Mitchell Miller

Mitchell Miller remained under contract with the Bruins as of Tuesday’s waiver deadline. Meanwhile, his agent pushed back on team president Cam Neely’s assertion that “new information” caused the team to cut ties with the prospect Sunday.

“To the best of my knowledge, there’s no new information,” Eustace King of O2K Sports said in an episode of the Cam & Strick Podcast posted Monday.

In a statement released by the Bruins Sunday night on behalf of Neely, the team said, “The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: that at 14-years-old he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction. We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding we offered him a contract.