By declaring that Xander Bogaerts is ‘Option A,’ are the Red Sox setting themselves up for failure?

After arriving at the GM Meetings Monday night, Bloom — against the cacophonous backdrop of a casino floor — went all-in on Bogaerts.

LAS VEGAS — With baseball free agency officially under way and Xander Bogaerts having joined Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson in a star-studded shortstop class on the market, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t leave a lot of room for interpretation about the team’s offseason preference from that group.

“We want him back and we will stay engaged with him.”

“He was our top priority and our immediate priority, and we acted that way.”

Advertisement

“He’s our first choice. That’s not going to change.”

“Bogey’s our first choice.”

“Bogey is Option A.”

“The thought process is to look past somebody you’re really familiar with for somebody else who you might see as similar but a little shinier. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. We’ve seen that for years in many different cases. So like I said, finding common ground with Xander is our first choice.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The declarations of devotion to Bogaerts — to be sure, a franchise pillar — were so extreme that they became a subject of fascination outside the organization at these meetings. At a time when the Sox must acknowledge the risk that they won’t be able to retain Bogaerts, why would Bloom set up a Bogaerts-or-bust calculus?

After all, if Bogaerts does sign elsewhere, any follow-up pursuits would suddenly become awkward. Will Turner or Correa be interested in engaging with a team that has made it clear they’re a backup plan?

Perhaps. After all, money talks the loudest in free agency.

Then again, the fact that Bogaerts remains unsigned attests to the fact that the Red Sox have chosen to speak in measured financial tones rather than approaching their contract offers as loudly as they are speaking about his merits.

Advertisement

Was Bogaerts not Plan A all along? And if so, why did the Sox, in an attempt to get him to forgo his post-2022 opt-out, make a spring training offer to tack on just one year to his below-market six-year, $120 million contract? Why didn’t they make a push to re-sign him during the season, even as Bogaerts and agent Scott Boras suggested that they’d listen to offers?

“I don’t really think about it that way,” Bloom said, when asked whether he wished the team had approached negotiations differently while Bogaerts was still under contract. “There’s two things here. One is that he negotiated for this [opt-out] right for a reason. It’s something that he’s never exercised. He’s played almost 10 years in the big leagues and never exercised this.

“We respect his right to do it. This happens in our business where, even when there is mutual desire to find common ground, it’s not always easy because of this business. We know that. So I don’t think it’s that helpful to pick over the past.”

Yet in making the unqualified declaration that Bogaerts is Plan A, the Sox have invited precisely such a dissection. They’ve set the stage where not signing him will represent an organizational failure – both through an unwillingness to pay him (at a time when the organization, by its own account, has immense financial flexibility) and an inability to execute its preferred offseason strategy.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that while the team did engage Bogaerts in contract discussions shortly after the end of the season, according to a source familiar with the talks, there was little progress in the final weeks when the Sox had exclusive negotiating rights.

Perhaps the Sox are setting themselves up for the long game with Bogaerts — positioning themselves to wait out the shortstop market in hopes that Bogaerts and Boras, unable to find what they’re looking for, will circle back later to finalize an arrangement that still makes sense for all parties.

The Sox have had notable instances of success with that strategy when dealing with Boras clients. They re-signed Jason Varitek multiple times (especially in late December 2004) and more recently successfully held the line in talks with J.D. Martinez in the 2017-18 offseason, finally securing a five-year, $110 million deal after the start of spring training. The Martinez deal became one of the best sizable free agent deals the Sox have ever negotiated.

Maybe the Sox are hoping to hold firm with Bogaerts while giving cursory exploration to the rest of the market, though that is made more challenging by the fact that Boras also represents Correa — thus creating a very awkward situation if, for instance, the Sox make a larger offer to Correa than they do to Bogaerts.

It’s possible that the Sox are willing to eschew the rest of the elite market and hope that Bogaerts returns, but if he doesn’t, rely on an internal alternative — using Trevor Story or Kiké Hernández to shortstop, while finding a solution via trade or free agency at second (if Story goes to short) or center (if Hernández moves to short or second).

Advertisement

There’s logic to such an approach. Yet in outlining the team’s desire to retain Bogaerts as Bloom did, those alternatives would be couched in failure. The declared all-in stance on Bogaerts thus represents a fascinating tone-setter to a pivotal offseason.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.