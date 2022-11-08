Chaim Bloom calls report of Red Sox exploring a trade for second baseman ‘overblown’

LAS VEGAS — MLB.com reported that the Red Sox are exploring trades for a second baseman with an expectation that they’ll move Trevor Story to shortstop if Xander Bogaerts leaves as a free agent, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom described the report as “overblown.”

Chaim Bloom said the Red Sox are exploring “different options” should Xander Bogaerts (above) sign elsewhere.

“We’re looking into a lot of different guys right now, some of whom obviously intersect with our shortstop situation,” said Bloom. “Some of them don’t. I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Bloom said the team is exploring “different options” should Bogaerts sign elsewhere. He was unsure whether the Sox would meet with Bogaerts’s agent, Scott Boras, during the GM Meetings.

