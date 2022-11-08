In his fourth year with Red Sox, is this a make-or-break offseason for Chaim Bloom?

Every other team in the division is better situated, including the Orioles. The Astros, Guardians, and Mariners clearly are as well, and you could reasonably include the Rangers given the talent they’ve assembled.

LAS VEGAS — It has been a little more than three years since the Red Sox named Chaim Bloom their chief baseball officer. Compared with the other 14 teams in the American League, where would you place the Sox right now based on their major league talent?

Bloom has roughly four months to change that.

The Sox have 37 players on the 40-man roster at the moment and 24 were added on Bloom’s watch. This is his team and it’s fair to judge how he has performed on the job.

The 2020 season isn’t worth considering. Alex Cora was suspended and subsequently fired three months after Bloom took over. Bloom also had to trade Mookie Betts given ownership’s unwillingness to pay a player of that caliber. Then came the pandemic and the loss of Eduardo Rodriguez.

That was all out of his control, although the return on Betts was nothing special.

Bloom deserves credit for the 2021 season. Obtaining Kiké Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Garrett Whitlock, and eventually Kyle Schwarber all proved to be astute moves. That the Sox advanced to the ALCS was not some fluke. Bloom assembled a good team.

Bloom's high point with the Sox was likely the win over Tampa Bay in the 2021 ALDS. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

That good work was undone this past season.

Trading Renfroe without an adequate replacement in right field was a mistake. The rotation was not deep enough and ultimately relied too heavily on rookies. The trade deadline was poorly handled and directly led to the Sox falling out of contention.

That the Sox have yet to sign Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is something even other teams are puzzled about.

Bloom’s fervent insistence that retaining Xander Bogaerts is a top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.

If Bogaerts was indeed such a high priority this would have been settled with a fair offer in March. Now Bogaerts will learn what other teams think of him and could decide being a Cardinal or Giant offers a better path to his third ring.

In essence, Bloom is 1-1-1 in three seasons (194-190 in the actual games) and the 2023 season may decide his future.

Ben Cherington put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season. Dave Dombrowski was fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.

Sensing a trend? The Red Sox can’t keep charging the highest ticket prices in the majors based on prospect rankings and Triston Casas working deep counts. They need results and a few games over .500 over three years isn’t good enough.

“As far as judging me, people can and should judge me anything they want to,” Bloom said Tuesday at Major League Baseball’s GM Meetings. “I definitely feel accountable for everything that I do and everything we do as an organization.”

I asked Bloom how he viewed the state of the organization.

“I’m optimistic. We had a rough year,” he said. “But if you had said a few years ago that three years out we would be in a position where — and, yeah, we’re entering a big offseason and we have a lot of questions to answer — but we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger.

“That looking out ahead we have a lot of guys coming and we also have more flexibility than we’ve had in the past. While everything has not been perfect along the way — see 2022 — we still almost got to the World Series once along the way. I’d say a lot of good things have happened. But we still have work to do.”

Bloom then repeated the now-familiar Red Sox mantra that the goal is to contend every season and win a few championships because of that consistency.

Should Bloom feel some heat from ownership if he can't assemble a championship roster in 2023? Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Sox have the payroll flexibility — yes, there’s that word again — to make significant moves this offseason including signing Bogaerts and improving the pitching staff.

But if the next step is moving Trevor Story to shortstop, filling in around the edges with second-tier free agents and trading off some of the extraneous prospects for a No. 4 starter, the Sox may have somebody else representing the team at these meetings next season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.