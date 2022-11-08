Injured Giants safety Xavier McKinney accepts responsibility for ATV accident

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants safety Xavier McKinney accepted responsibility for the off-road accident that injured his left hand during the bye week and will force him to miss at least the next four games.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the mishap in Mexico last week, McKinney said his injured fingers were surgically repaired when he returned to the United States. He wore a hard cast on his hand and a sling over his shoulder. There is no timetable for his return.

McKinney was vague in giving details about the accident he said happened on Wednesday of last week. The 23-year-old would not say whether he was a passenger or was driving what he described as a Can-Am. When he tweeted about the accident Monday he had said it was on an ATV.