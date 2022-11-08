NFL flexes Nov. 20 Chiefs-Chargers matchup to prime time Sunday night

NEW YORK — The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers into prime time.
The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC with the matchup between the Bengals and Steelers moving to 4:25 p.m. on CBS.
The Chargers will appear on Sunday night in consecutive weeks. They will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in prime time this Sunday. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17.
The Chiefs will be making their third of four scheduled Sunday night appearances. They defeated Tampa Bay Oct. 2 and Tennessee in overtime Sunday. Kansas City is also scheduled to play Denver under the lights Dec. 11.