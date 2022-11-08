Oilers forward Evander Kane cut on wrist by skate blade

Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the period.

The Oilers said Kane was transported to a hospital, was in stable condition and was scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — Edmonton forward Evander Kane left early in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night.

Kane grabbed the lacerated area with his right hand and quickly skated to the bench before heading for the locker room.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who had lost three straight. Jack Campbell made 35 saves, and Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl added goals.

Campbell made a number of strong saves during the final minute.

McDavid extended his point streak to eight games (nine goals, 19 points). He has 14 goals in 14 games this season.

Draisaitl has a five-game goal streak, and a point in nine consecutive games (seven goals, 18 points).

Brandon Hagel and Alex Killorn had the Tampa Bay goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to 11 games (14 assists, 20 points) with an assist, but had his six-game goal streak snapped. He left briefly late in the second after being slashed on the wrist.

McDavid and Draisaitl had power-play goals during the opening 4:07 of the second to put the Oilers up 3-1.

Killorn made it 3-2 just 49 seconds into the third.

Oilers defenseman Ryan Murray preserved the one-goal advantage when he swiped away Maroon's in-close shot off the goal line with eight minutes to play.

After giving up the first eight shots, the Oilers opened the scoring when Foegele had a shorthanded goal 7:15 into the game on Edmonton’s initial shot.

Hagel tied it 2:08 after Foegele’s goal. Tampa Bay outshot Edmonton, 16-7, in the first period — the Oilers arrived at their Tampa hotel around 3 a.m. after losing, 5-4, at Washington on Monday night.







