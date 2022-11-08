Patriots may have been tipping some of their plays against the Colts

After watching the film, Bill Belichick agreed with his players and also acknowledged it’s not the first time it’s happened this season.

In the aftermath of their 26-3 win over the Colts, some Patriots believed Indianapolis linebacker Shaq Leonard was calling out New England’s offensive plays.

“I thought that there were two or three plays for sure that Leonard really got a big jump on and stopped us, basically, on those plays,” said the coach. “You know, [C.J.] Mosley got a couple of those plays a couple of weeks ago in the Jets game. It looked like Mosley — it almost looked like he heard the play in the huddle he was on it so fast, and Leonard had a couple like that, too.”

Advertisement

Either Leonard’s presnap recognition was on point or the Patriots were tipping their calls on a day when they were held to a season-low 203 total yards. It certainly will be a point of emphasis during upcoming coaches and player meetings.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“Whether that’s something we were giving away or just something that he anticipated based on whatever the keys were that he might’ve picked up, we certainly want to try to prevent that,” said Belichick. “But I thought that definitely Leonard for sure did it, and Mosley had a couple plays like that, as well.”

Belichick complimented Mosley and Leonard for their awareness and preparedness.

“That’s what good defensive players do,” he said. “They anticipate things, and they’re able to sometimes get a read on what they think is going to happen. They’re not always right, but sometimes they are, and they can certainly make you look bad offensively.

“But as an offense, you always wanted to be balanced and try not to give things away to the point where you don’t have something complementary that goes with them. So that’s kind of the game within the game there.”

Advertisement

It can work both ways.

“Obviously if a player or a team is stopping one thing, you have something complementary to go to, then you can offset that,” said Belichick. “So we’ve certainly had that situation come up as well, too, where we were able to take advantage of whether it was a player thinking he knew what a play was or the defense trying to play a certain play but not defend another play, you’ve got to strike that balance.”

Praise from Brady

Just a day after Belichick lauded Tom Brady for becoming the first quarterback to throw for 100,000 yards, Brady returned the favor.

On his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady called Belichick “an amazing coach” when asked if he still hears Belichick’s voice in his head.

“We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” Brady said. “I know he’s a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he’s just done it year in and year out. The fact that he’s 22 wins away from [topping Don Shula], I have no doubt he’s going to get it.”

Brady also acknowledged that his New England heartstrings still pull at him regularly.

“I just watch that team every week,” he said. “And I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead

The Patriots will hold their lone practice of the week Wednesday before getting four days off. When they host the Jets Nov. 20, it will kick off a stretch of three games in 12 days, including back-to-back Thursday night tilts: Thanksgiving against the Vikings in Minneapolis and Dec. 1 against the Bills at home … New England has 17 takeaways, tied for second best in the NFL (the Eagles have 18), but they are tied for the most turnovers (also 17, with the Saints and Colts).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.