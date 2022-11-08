Red Sox hire Andrew Wright from Yankees as new minor league field coordinator

The Red Sox have hired Andrew Wright as their new minor league field coordinator. Wright had spent the last four years in the Yankees player development system, including the last three as the Yankees’ director of Dominican baseball operations. Prior to that, he spent nine years as a college coach at the University of Charleston (S.C.), West Virginia, and Concord University. He also spent two years as a Brewers area scout.

Wright fills the field coordinator vacancy that had been created when Ryan Jackson – who’d been in the role for the last four seasons — was shifted after the season into a special assistant role in player development.