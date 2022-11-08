Shea DiGilio propels No. 6 Danvers in D2 field hockey win over Somerset Berkley

DiGilio’s first-quarter goal propelled the sixth-seeded Falcons to a 1-0 victory over the No. 11 Raiders Tuesday night at Deering Field at Danvers High School.

But, thanks to senior Shea DiGilio, Danvers emerged the winner.

Danvers knew it had a tough test against Somerset Berkley in the Round-of-16 matchup in the MIAA Division 2 field hockey tournament. The 2018 and 2019 Division 1 champion, Somerset Berkley mounted a late game comeback and won its opening-round tournament game Sunday in overtime against Westfield.

The high-flying Falcons (15-2-3) dominated early, wearing down Somerset Berkley (16-3-1) from the start with their offense.

The No. 6 Falcons were flying high before, during and after their 1-0 victory over Somerset Berkley. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I think we started off so strong, which was our goal,” said Danvers second-year coach Kristin McCarthy, “I think we started strong, set the pace, and it obviously prevailed for us.”

Advertisement

DiGilio used that quick start to break through the Raiders’ defense and score early in the first quarter.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“She is the most positive girl on our team,” McCarthy said. “She’s the one calling for a pass, but cheering on the girl at the same time. For her to get that game-winning goal in the second round of the playoffs is huge. To her credit, she was like, ‘Emma [Wilichoski], that was your goal!’ That’s just how nice and kind she is.”

Danvers maintained possession through the first half, limiting opportunities, but the Raiders defense broke up the Falcons’ passing lanes. Danvers, however, maintained its composure and and focused on the containment of Somerset-Berkeley’s talent.

“They had four or five sneaky girls who could take it down the field,” said McCarthy. “We couldn’t let up. We knew we couldn’t give them a chance because they won in overtime the other night.”

The Falcons began to fade in the second half against a spirited Somerset Berkley effort. But Danvers goalie Megan McGinnity remained strong, making seven saves on the evening.

Advertisement

Danvers will face the winner of the Round-of-16 matchup between No. 14 Oliver Ames and host No. 3 Reading Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Division 1

Chelmsford 3, Lexington 1 — Remore Serra scored one goal and assisted on two others in the first half to propel the No. 6 Lions (15-4-0) to Division 1 second-round win.

King Philip 4, Bishop Feehan 3 — Abby MacDonald scored the overtime winner and Kelly Holmes added two strikes of her own to lead the No. 23 Warriors (13-5-2) in the second-round matchup.

Division 3

Dover-Sherborn 2, North Reading 0 — Avery Bent scored twice and Caroline Harvey notched a shutout to lead the No. 4 Raiders (15-1-4) in the second-round matchup.

Newburyport 3, Weston 1 — Blake Parker, Delaney Woekel, and Lily Chorebanian all scored to lead the No. 6 Clippers (15-3-2) at home in the second-round matchup.

Sandwich 5, Medway 0 — Emily Souke put on a show, scoring four times to lead the No. 2 Blue Knights (18-0-1) in the second-round matchup. Sandwich will host No. 7 Swampscott (12-5-3) Friday.

Swampscott 2, Hanover 1 — Olivia Baran and Lucy Brown both scored to lead No. 7 Big Blue (12-5-3) in the second round matchup. Swampscott moves on to face No. 2 Sandwich (18-0-1) on the road on Friday.

Watertown 7, Ashland 0 — Lizzie Loftus tallied a hat trick, Molly Driscoll scored twice, and Brianna Cooper notched a shutout to lead the No. 1 Raiders (19-0) in the second-round matchup.

Advertisement

Division 4

Monomoy 7, Georgetown 1 — Freshman Samantha Clarke recorded four goals and an assist and senior Carly Dimock, junior Susannah Brown and sophomore Emily Layton tallied a goal apiece to propel the fifth-seeded Sharks past the No. 13 Royals in a second-round matchup in Harwich.

Monomoy (11-4-5) will host fifth-seeded Lynnfield (13-7-0) in a state quarterfinal Friday. Sophomore Ella Tucker scored the lone goal for Georgetown, which finishes 9-9-2.

Uxbridge 9, Nantucket 0 — Meghan Smith fired in the first four goals of the match to propel the top-ranked Spartans (20-0-0) to a dominant second-round victory over No. 17 Nantucket (8-8-3). Uxbridge moves on to play No. 8 Frontier Regional (11-2-6) in the quarterfinals.

Brad Joyal reported from Harwich. Globe correspondents Emma Healy and Khalin Kapoor contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.