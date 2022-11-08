Steelers optimistic star linebacker T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday's visit from New Orleans.
Watt, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been out since sustaining a left pectoral injury late in regulation of a Week 1 overtime win over Cincinnati. The Steelers have slumped without him and come off their bye week at 2-6, the team's worst record through eight games since 2013.
While Tomlin cautioned there is still “some work ahead of us” for both Watt and safety Damontae Kazee (out all year with a wrist injury) before they are activated off injured reserve, they appear to be ready to go barring a late setback.
“Obviously, those are two veteran players that are NFL capable and obviously going to be positive contributors to our efforts if available,” Tomlin said.
Pittsburgh's pass rush has essentially disappeared during Watt's absence. The Steelers racked up seven sacks in the season opener against the Bengals and have managed all of eight in the seven games since Watt's exit.
Watt, who tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s NFL record last season by getting 22½ sacks, should provide a boost as Pittsburgh attempts to emerge from a disappointing first half.