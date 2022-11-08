Story lines to watch this season in local women’s college basketball

“We do have some lofty goals, and we want to do things that haven’t been done before,” Verdi said.

So how do the Minutewomen top last year’s “pretty epic” run?

UMass women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi calls the 2021-22 season easily the best in program history. The accomplishments speak for themselves: a team-record 26 wins, the program’s first conference championship, and the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998.

Among those goals: capture an Atlantic 10 regular-season title, repeat as tournament champs, and win the program’s first NCAA Tournament game. Verdi also wants to see his team crack the national top 25 — a benchmark that would cement UMass’s rise in his seven-year tenure.

The Minutewomen certainly have the pieces; they return most of last season’s roster, including the top six scorers and every member of the “Savage Seven.”

“That’s the core of our success,” Verdi said. “So it’s great to have them back for another year, because when you look through the trajectory of making the [A-10] final and losing the championship game [in 2020-21], I think that prepared us to win it last year. So just having that experience alone helps us.”

Within that core is reigning A-10 Player of the Year Sam Breen. The 6-foot-1-inch graduate-student forward was a shoo-in for preseason Player of the Year after averaging a double-double last season. Breen tied a career high with 31 points in Monday’s season-opening 72-57 win against Central Connecticut State.

“When she leaves the program, she’ll be the best player to have ever played here at the University of Massachusetts,” Verdi said.

Dynamic guard Sydney Taylor joined Breen on the preseason A-10 first team, and Destiney Philoxy landed on the second team. Despite that stable core, the Minutewomen still sought out roster additions, most notably transfer forwards Piath Gabriel and Laila Fair.

Gabriel is a significant addition as a 6-5 junior who played two seasons at powerhouse UConn. A sister of Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel, Piath will not just boost the frontcourt depth, because to Verdi, bringing in a player from UConn symbolizes the increasing recruiting draw in Amherst.

“When I first took over this job, we did not have respect, we didn’t get respect,” Verdi said. “There was no tradition here, there’s no history here, they’ve never won, and so it was really hard when it came to recruiting because people weren’t interested in sending their children or their players to our program. It was below ground zero. We built it up. The foundation was built.”

Verdi believes the defense has room to improve and adds that junior guard Ber’Nyah Mayo is a breakout player to watch. He also is reminding himself to savor what could be another special season.

“It’s going to take some time,” he said. “We’ve got to get the chemistry right. But I’ll be honest with you: I kind of like who we are right now.”

Other Division 1 story lines from around the state:

BC turns to youth

Boston College embarks on a massive retooling under fifth-year coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. The Eagles lost their three leading minutes-getters in Cam Swartz (transferred to Georgia Tech), Taylor Soule (to Virginia Tech), and Marnelle Garraud (to Vanderbilt), and are left without a senior or graduate student for this season.

BC has to lean on its youth in the high-octane Atlantic Coast Conference. That starts with sophomore center Maria Gakdeng, who led all freshmen in the nation with 73 blocks last season. Dorchester native Taina Mair, the 2021-22 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year at Brooks, is in line for major minutes at point guard. She racked up 9 points, 13 assists, and 7 steals in BC’s season opener, an 81-53 win over UMass Lowell.

BU, Holy Cross pace Patriot League

Boston University sits atop the Patriot League preseason poll with 16 of 20 first-place votes. Senior guard Sydney Johnson earned preseason Player of the Year honors and senior center Maren Durant was named preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Both figure to lead the squad under second-year coach Melissa Graves.

Holy Cross may have lost 2021-22 conference Player of the Year Avery LaBarbera (transferred to Wisconsin), but the Crusaders still picked up two first-place votes and placed third in the preseason poll. Bronagh Power-Cassidy, a junior guard from Dublin, scored 19 points Monday in a 67-39 win against Merrimack.

A year of firsts — and seconds

Stonehill makes the leap to Division 1 this season. Trisha Brown has won more than 400 games with the Skyhawks and enters her 22nd season as head coach. Chelmsford’s Emily Bramanti is the top returning scorer (13.6 points per game) as a grad-student guard.

At Harvard, first-year coach Carrie Moore hopes to carry on the legacy of retired legend Kathy Delaney-Smith. Moore most recently was an assistant at Michigan and part of the Wolverines’ Elite Eight tournament run last season.

Along with Graves at BU, Denise King (UMass Lowell) and Bridgette Mitchell (Northeastern) embark on their second seasons as head coaches. Northeastern snatched a 66-65 road win against BU Monday behind 24 points from Arizona transfer guard Derin Erdogan.