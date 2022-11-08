Tom Brady said he still watches the Patriots ‘every week,’ credited ‘amazing coach’ Bill Belichick

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and a real credit to everything about him,” Belichick said during his Monday interview with “ The Greg Hill Show ” on WEEI. “His longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. That’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m real happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and that’s just an amazing stat.”

After Tom Brady crossed the 100,000 passing yards milestone over the weekend (a figure that includes playoffs), his former coach had nothing but complimentary things to say about the now-Buccaneers quarterback.

On Monday night, Brady was asked about Belichick during an episode of his weekly “Let’s Go” podcast. When co-host Jim Gray played Belichick’s soundbite, Brady had an immediate response.

“I can hear that as if I’m sitting next to him,” he said. “Believe me, all those years with him in my ear, I can hear that as if he were just right next to me.”

Brady was asked if Belichick’s voice will always be in his head.

“Yeah,” the former Patriots quarterback replied. “We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world. I know he’s a great competitor, what an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win. He’s just done it year in and year out.”

With Belichick now officially second on the all-time wins list for coaches, Brady affirmed his confidence that his former coach will one day overtake Don Shula for the top spot.

“The fact that he’s 22 wins away from an amazing milestone, I have no doubt he’s going to get it,” said Brady.

Brady also said that he still watches “every” Patriots game.

“I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top.”