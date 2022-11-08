With his last-minute 68-yard boot, Leo Giglio kept Leominster’s season alive in the Division 1 boys’ soccer tournament

On what would have likely otherwise been his last touch as a high school soccer player, Giglio arced a free kick 68 yards into the top left corner of the net to tie Sunday’s MIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game with just 35 seconds to go. It was his first goal of the season.

Leo Giglio just stood there in shock. His Leominster teammates rushed toward him, tears in their eyes. The crowd was pandemonium. The senior captain was simply too stunned to react.

The 26th-seeded Blue Devils went on pull out a 2-1 shootout victory (3-1 in PKs), upsetting No. 7 Framingham at Framingham State.

“It was total ecstasy on our sideline, devastation on their sideline,” said Leominster coach Steve McCaughey. “Pure joy, the swing of emotions within a couple minutes of our season being over, to then just total joy when you saw it hit the back of the net.”

The plan for Leominster (11-7-2) was to get the ball to Giglio, who would kick it toward the box with the rest of the team bursting forward. Giglio was fouled on the play, which set up a free kick with the same idea in play.

“I kept thinking ‘You gotta believe, you can’t give up. Even though there’s less than a minute left, we can’t lose,’” Giglio said. “I felt like when we were there in the timeout, there was a belief that we were going to win.”

With just 66 seconds left the Flyers (11-3-5) had broken a scoreless tie with senior Shea Callahan converting a ball in a scrum. McCaughey called the timeout to go over his plan.

“His job is to just hit that ball, make the goalie come out to commit to something, and hope they make a mistake,” McCaughey said.

Senior captain Anthony Truong kept the Blue Devils in the game with his play in net, but was rushing forward with the rest of the team when Giglio’s kick went in.

“I ran all the way up,” Truong said. “I just saw the ball go over my head and go into the net and thought ‘No way this just happened.’ His goal was crazy, I’d never seen anything like that.”

The Flyers garnered plenty of penalty kick opportunities in the two overtimes, but Leominster managed to defend against their taller opponents, including clutch play by Truong.

“[Truong] saved the game for us a couple times,” McCaughey said. “[Framingham senior captain Jack Carney] had a perfect header on a corner and he had a miraculous save to keep the game going in overtime.”

Senior captain Andy Truong (Anthony’s cousin) made a penalty kick, and sophomores Will Vasquezi and Pablo Ruan Delphorno managed to deposit goals before Framingham’s last gasp sailed by the net to end the game.

“My eyes opened wide and I ran to my teammates,” Anthony Truong said. “We just went through 100 minutes of soccer with 13 players. I was so proud of my team that we won the game through hard work.”

Two days prior, Leominster took down No. 39 Bishop Feehan, 2-1. Now the Blue Devils travel to No. 10 Franklin Thursday night. However far they go, the Blue Devils have a memory that will last.

“I’ve watched [the video] like 500 times, I swear,” Giglio said. “It was an incredible moment. I’m so glad it got filmed.”

Added McCaughey, who said he’s watched the video at least 100 times as well: “I don’t think he was planning to snipe it, I think the soccer gods were on our side on this one.”

It was the second straight gripping postseason defeat for Framingham, which was eliminated on a late own goal in a 1-0 loss to Ludlow in 2021.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.