Aerial war over Ukraine heats up as Russia pounds cities

With movement on the ground slowing, the battle in the skies above Ukraine is increasingly central to the course of the war, and both sides are looking to their allies for new weapons. In the past month, Moscow’s forces have dramatically stepped up strikes far behind the front lines on cities and vital services such as power, heat, and water, in a lethal campaign to tear down Ukrainian daily life and morale.

KYIV, Ukraine — As Ukrainian officials celebrate the arrival of more advanced Western air-defense systems and claim growing success at shooting down Russian rockets and drones, they are warning that Moscow is buying new long-range weapons against which Kyiv’s forces have little defense — specifically, ballistic missiles from Iran.

Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia’s stocks of precision-guided missiles and drones have run low, prompting it to turn to Iran. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force said Monday that Moscow and Tehran had finalized an agreement to deliver Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles to Russia, which several news organizations confirmed, citing unnamed sources.

A Pentagon spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, said Tuesday, “I can’t corroborate that information,” but he called the reports worrying. He added, “When we see Iranian ballistic missiles being employed on the battlefield in Ukraine, we will do what we can to illuminate that.”

Ukrainian air defenses have been highly successful at shooting down drones and cruise missiles, although some get through and cause enormous damage, but ballistic missiles, which fly much faster, are a tougher challenge. This week, the United States and its allies delivered to Ukraine its first two NASAMS air defense missile launchers, with more on the way, adding to Kyiv’s growing arsenal of Western and Soviet-legacy air defense systems. But the new additions are not designed to be effective against ballistic missiles.

“As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding — responding with new aid to Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address Monday.

The British news outlet Sky News reported Tuesday that in addition to buying Iranian munitions, Russia had sent Iran sophisticated Western antitank and antiaircraft missiles that were captured in Ukraine, presumably for the Iranians to copy. Ryder said he knew of the report but could not confirm or deny it.

Some models of Iranian missiles have ranges of several hundred miles. Fired from Russian-controlled territory, Iran’s missiles could strike anywhere in Ukraine.

Iran has indicated that it planned to sell ballistic missiles to Russia. It has also denied selling attack drones, though the wreckage of them has now been found many times in Ukraine, and social media accounts associated with the Iranian security services have boasted of their use there.

Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence directorate, has said delivery of Iranian missiles could happen by the end of November.

“It’s a serious threat because Iranian missiles, unlike Russian ones, are quite high-precision, very high-speed, and those features have been battle-proven,” he said in a recent interview with the War Zone, an online publication focused on military matters.

In the weeks after Russia invaded in February, Ukraine’s critical need was portable antitank missiles to stop the advance. After the Russian offensive slowed into a grinding strategy of shelling cities and towns before trying to take them, the Ukrainians needed more and better artillery. Now it is air defenses.

Ukraine has been asking Western countries for systems that can shoot down ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound, making them much harder to hit in flight than cruise missiles or slow-moving drones. Budanov referred to the possibility of weapons that could strike missile launch sites, but the United States and others have been reluctant to give Ukraine the means to hit targets inside Russia, which the Kremlin has warned would be a dangerous escalation.

Ultramodern German IRIS-T air-defense systems — so new that they had never before been used on the battlefield — were extremely effective in shooting down missiles fired by Russia during a wave of strikes at the end of October, according to the Ukrainian military. But that system and the NASAMS are not designed to defend against ballistic missiles, and are expensive to use against relatively cheap drones.

Ukrainian officials estimate that Russia has used up about 80% of its prewar supply of precision weapons such as Iskander ballistic missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles.