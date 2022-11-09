Berlin Philharmonic returns to Boston for the first time in six years

Karajan’s successors have both honored this tradition and adapted it to new players, new music, and a new world. As the city of Berlin changed in the 1990s, Philharmonic chief conductor Claudio Abbadoexpanded the orchestra’s repertory and made the Berlin sound leaner and more transparent. During his final visit to Boston, just weeks after 9/11, he led Beethoven symphonies that crackled with intensity and drive. Simon Rattle, who followed Abbado, continued opening the orchestra to the world; under his baton, the orchestra attained greater flexibility and color, as a carnivalesque account of Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 in November 2016 showed.

To judge from the Berlin Philharmonic’s last five visits to Symphony Hall, the orchestra has undergone a fascinating evolution over the past quarter-century. The Philharmonic’s burnished sound and plush legato strings, honed in the mid-to-late 20th century under conductor Herbert von Karajan, are both the stuff of legend and a still-audible link to the ensemble’s storied past.

What’s next? you might wonder. How has the Philharmonic continued to evolve under Kirill Petrenko, who began his tenure as chief conductor in 2019? You could find out by dropping in on one of the performances available in the Digital Concert Hall, the orchestra’s state-of-the-art online portal. Or sample one of his recordings on its in-house label, which show an exciting though still-developing affinity between Petrenko and the orchestra.

But there’s no substitute for in-person performance, and Boston audiences can finally hear for themselves when the Berlin Philharmonic returns to Symphony Hall on Sunday, with a program of Andrew Norman, Mozart, and Erich Korngold. It’s part of an American tour that was originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed by the pandemic. The musicians seem delighted to be returning to the US for the first time in six years.

“Tours bring orchestras together in ways that playing at home can’t do,” said horn player Sarah Willis. You’re on the road together, you forage for food after concerts together, you wait in long lines at airports together. You don’t just go home straight off after the concert; you hang out. And we’ve missed that.”

As for Boston audiences, they will finally get a chance to experience Petrenko, who until his appointment was a familiar figure in Europe but largely unknown in the US. Then again, he was also a bit unknown in Berlin: He had led the Philharmonic in only three engagements before being offered the job, and later said he was shocked to get the invitation.

Willis said that when the musicians discussed the choice of a new chief conductor, they wanted someone different from Rattle, who was not only an elite conductor but “made a global orchestra out of us” by creating new education and outreach programs. He was also a huge media presence.

“Whoever was going to follow that had to be something completely different, because otherwise you’d be compared with Simon all the time,” Willis said. Selecting Petrenko “was a little bit like, not a blind date, because we’d been out with him before, but it was like the challenge of the unknown. It was a gamble on both of our parts, but it’s a partnership, and it’s working incredibly well.”

“We wanted to have the best possible musical experiences,” said Olaf Maninger, a principal cellist. “We didn’t want to have just good music; we wanted to reach the limit, musically and artistically. And I think the one and only person who was standing for this unique, possible musical experience, for the orchestra and for the audience, was Kirill Petrenko.”

All of the musicians I spoke to praised Petrenko’s musicianship, especially his command of musical detail and his perfectionist attitude in rehearsal. “He’s a meticulous worker and studier,” said first concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley. “He’s so prepared for rehearsals, and so the work is very, very intense with him. And we enjoy that — the work itself is really gratifying.”

Succeeding musically is only part of the challenge in Berlin. The Philharmonic is famous for the independence its musicians show. It is a group that has its own ideas about music, not one that simply wants to be told what to do. In 2016, Rattle told the Globe that a big part of the job was keeping “these extraordinary egos afloat. Everyone is a leading actor, and very few people are supporting actors.”

The players acknowledged that independence of spirit — indeed, they were unapologetic about it. “Of course, it’s always a challenge,” said Willis. “Everyone has their own opinions, and that’s what I love about the orchestra. But also, a good music director doesn’t say, ‘This is my way, this is how you’re going to do it.’ It’s always a dialogue. And I think a big key to being a chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic is that give and take.”

From its beginnings in 1882, “There’s been independence in the genetic structure of the orchestra,” said Maninger, adding “it can be not only challenging, but a great gift to have these people in the orchestra.” He used the example of the Korngold Symphony in F-sharp major, a little-known piece championed by Petrenko that will be played in Boston, to explain why the freedom the musicians manifest is where the ensemble’s true magic lies.

“You can have every kind of precise picture of how you want to have this music to be played. If you’re really smart, like Kirill Petrenko, you don’t have the picture in the beginning. If you have these fantastic musicians, you let them play, you will see what they offer you, and then you will see that there is probably even more than you thought.”

Bendix-Balgley, who will be the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 on Sunday, observed that for all the work that goes into rehearsal, there is a collective desire to achieve something in the performance that transcends all that careful preparation. That’s where “we’re going to pull out all the stops and do something that we didn’t even attempt in rehearsal,” he said.

“And that’s the moment I really feel supported by our music director,” he continued. “He’s the most fastidious and perfectionist about details in the rehearsal, and he holds himself and everybody to the highest standard. But once it gets to the concert, then it’s a whole different ballgame. You know, that’s just the first step to something bigger.”

BERLIN PHILHARMONIC

Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston

At Symphony Hall, Sunday, 8 p.m. Tickets $95-$180.

617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.