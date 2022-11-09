Many notable shows coming back in the coming weeks

“Dead to Me,” the Netflix comedy about the unlikely, secret-filled, and sometimes deadly friendship between Christina Applegate’s Jan and Linda Cardellini’s Judy, will be back for its third and final season. It arrives on Nov. 17.

“Mythic Quest,” the Apple TV+ workplace comedy about the people who develop video games, returns for season 3 on Friday. This time, F. Murray Abraham (currently on HBO’s “The White Lotus”) is no longer in the cast.

Netflix’s “The Crown” returned on Wednesday for its fifth season, and there are a few other notable shows coming back between now and the end of the year — between all those made-for-TV Christmas movies, of course.

Advertisement

“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” HBO Max’s comedy, co-created by Mindy Kaling, is about the newfound freedoms of dorm life for a tight group of friends. It returns for season 2 on Nov. 15.

“Gossip Girl,” the HBO Max sequel to the CW series of the same name, returns for season 2 with more of the soapy doings of Manhattan private schoolers under the scrutiny of the titular reporter. It’s back on Dec. 1.

“Firefly Lane,” the portrait of a fraught friendship starring Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl, returns for the first nine episodes of its second and final season on Dec. 2.

“Slow Horses,” Apple TV+’s excellent British adaptation of Mick Herron’s spy novels starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, returns on Dec. 2.

“Little America,” Apple TV+’s charming scripted anthology of both humorous and dramatic immigrant stories, will be back for a second set of episodes on Dec. 9.

“Emily in Paris,” Netflix’s pandemic hit starring Lily Collins as an American woman undergoing rom-com adventures across the pond, returns for season 3 on Dec. 21.

“Jack Ryan,” the political action thriller starring John Krasinski as Tom Clancy’s CIA hero, returns for season 3 on Dec. 21.

Advertisement

Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses," which returns on Dec. 2. APPLE TV+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.