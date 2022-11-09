Burlington emergency software company Everbridge lays off 200 employees

Everbridge, which makes software to help companies respond to emergency events, said on Wednesday it is cutting 200 jobs.
The cuts come after the Burlington-based company’s has seen its stock price has plummet and its revenue growth rate slow.
At about $28 per share in premarket trading on Wednesday, Everbridge’s stock price has declined by more than 80 percent over the past year. In the first nine months of 2022 revenue rose less than 19 percent to $315 million, slowing from an average growth rate of 36 percent for the prior three years.
“2022 has been a transition year, enabling us to focus on driving profitable growth as we enter the next phase of the company’s life cycle headed into 2023,” chief executive David Wagner said in a statement. Wagner was hired in July, after the company successfully defeated a proxy campaign from activist investor Ancora Holdings.
Advertisement
The company employed 1,952 people as of the end of last year, including 1,078 in the US, according to a securities filing. But the current layoffs follow what the company described as “a targeted realignment and reduction of headcount” in May. Everbridge did not disclose the number of jobs cut at that time.
Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.