Burlington emergency software company Everbridge lays off 200 employees

Everbridge, which makes software to help companies respond to emergency events, said on Wednesday it is cutting 200 jobs.

The cuts come after the Burlington-based company’s has seen its stock price has plummet and its revenue growth rate slow.

At about $28 per share in premarket trading on Wednesday, Everbridge’s stock price has declined by more than 80 percent over the past year. In the first nine months of 2022 revenue rose less than 19 percent to $315 million, slowing from an average growth rate of 36 percent for the prior three years.