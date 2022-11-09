California voters reject tax-the-rich measure for electric cars

California voters rejected a measure that would have levied an additional tax on millionaires to raise money for climate-related programs.

About 57% of voters opposed Proposition 30, according to the Associated Press, with roughly 33% of the votes counted Tuesday evening. The measure, backed by rideshare company Lyft Inc., called for a 1.75% tax on income above $2 million to help Californians fund electric vehicles, build charging stations and hire firefighters for wildfires.

The proposition proved divisive among California’s business leaders and split Democrats in the heavily liberal state. Governor Gavin Newsom, who won re-election to a second term on Tuesday night, opposed the measure and spent his own campaign funds on ads speaking out against it. He called Proposition 30 a corporate carve-out benefiting Lyft, which is facing a state mandate that 90% of rideshare vehicles be electric by 2030.