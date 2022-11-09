Man charged in fatal Taunton crash was focus of State Police drug trafficking probe, officials say

After authorities executed search warrants at the two properties, Bannister-Sanchez was charged with trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FID card and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to State Police.

Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, also known as Hector F. Bannister, was the target of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in southeastern Massachusetts and, prior to the crash on Monday, was under surveillance by the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team, State Police said in a statement.

A man who fled police and crashed his car into another vehicle, killing the driver, on Monday in Taunton is now facing additional charges after authorities allegedly seized drugs, guns, and more than $88,000 in cash from properties he is allegedly associated with in Quincy and Norton, officials said.

At his arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court, pleas of not guilty were entered on Bannister-Sanchez’s behalf to charges of manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide, and negligent motor vehicle homicide, in connection to the fatal crash that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleborough.

Medeiros was a member of the South Shore Women’s Business Network, the organization said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Lori brought her positive energy and her big smile to all our networking events and to her real estate business,” the group said in the post. “She helped connect new members to our network, and we never had a better ambassador. She will be missed by all of us.”

At the time of the crash, Bannister-Sanchez was free on $1,000 bail for state drug charges and on probation for federal drug charges.

State Police said the team had placed a GPS tracking device on Bannister-Sanchez’s Toyota Highlander and observed him on Monday as he allegedly picked up drugs from a stash house and drove to the home of a suspected customer in Middleborough.

As Bannister-Sanchez pulled into the driveway, State troopers in plainclothes approached him on foot but he fled once he saw them, accelerating across the home’s front lawn and striking the front porch steps before leaving the property and driving at a high speed down Main Street, State Police said. A trooper on foot was also nearly struck, officials said.

Troopers lost the vehicle but broadcasted a description of it to other officers and began tracking its route using the GPS monitor. Witnesses reportedly saw the vehicle speeding through Middleborough, Lakeville, and Taunton, State Police said.

The GPS device showed authorities that the vehicle had turned from Route 79 onto Kingman Street and eventually came to a stop near the intersection with Seekell Street. When officers responded to the area, they found the Toyota had crashed into a Ford Fusion and Bannister-Sanchez had fled the area on foot with a backpack. He was located a short distance away and was detained by bystanders and a trooper, State Police said.

Bannister-Sanchez was taken to Morton Hospital for minor injuries and was released into State Police custody. Medeiros was extricated from her car and taken to Morton Hospital where she was pronounced dead, State Police said.

An investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team found that Bannister-Sanchez was heading north on Kingman Street at a high speed when he came upon a right-bearing curve and crossed onto the southbound side of the road, striking Medeiros’s vehicle before she could steer out of the way.

The Toyota struck her vehicle on the driver’s side door and pushed it into a utility pole, State Police said. Authorities said Medeiros was wearing a seatbelt and the car’s airbags deployed upon impact.

Later Monday, State Police obtained search warrants for properties in Norton and Quincy allegedly associated with Bannister-Sanchez, officials said.

In Quincy, police allegedly seized “a large” but unspecified amount of money as well as paperwork in Bannister-Sanchez’s name, State Police said.

In Norton, investigators allegedly seized 750 grams of suspected cocaine, 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, 240 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 182 grams of suspected methamphetamine pills, a Glock 19 firearm with a large-capacity magazine holding 11 rounds, drug packaging material, a drug ledger and notes, and additional money and paperwork in the Bannister-Sanchez’s name, State Police said.

At the Norton property, State Police also arrested Jillian Haynes, 34, who is Bannister-Sanchez’s girlfriend and is accused of being an accomplice in the trafficking operation, State Police said. She was charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and of a large-capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition, State Police said.

An attorney for Bannister-Sanchez could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.