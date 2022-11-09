In a close vote, ‘millionaires tax’ will come to Massachusetts

Results of the hotly contested campaign were too close to call until Wednesday afternoon, when the Associated Press called the race. The “Yes” side won with 51.9 percent of the vote, a margin of about 88,000 ballots.

Massachusetts voters approved Question 1, also known as the “millionaires tax,” by a slim margin on Tuesday, instituting an income tax surcharge that will hit the state’s wealthiest residents, to help pay for education and transportation.

Question 1 will amend the state’s constitution to add 4 percentage points to the state’s 5-percent income tax, for annual earnings over $1 million. The union-backed Raise Up Massachusetts coalition that has been pursuing this measure for the better part of a decade has said the new surcharge could bring in as much as $2 billion annually, while other estimates indicate a lower haul, possibly $1.2 billion, per one official state projection.

The new surcharge would affect about 20,000 or so taxpayers each year.

This was the sixth attempt to persuade voters to undo the state’s flat income tax rate — a move that can only be done via ballot question because it requires a constitutional amendment. In all five previous times, first in 1962 and most recently in 1994, the efforts were resoundingly defeated.

This time around, the polling leading up to Election Day generally favored the yes side, which held a narrow lead as votes came in Tuesday night.

While the voting was close in many communities, there were notable geographic splits in the results.

Communities inside Route 128, for the most part, voted to institute the surtax. In Boston, 65 percent voted in the affirmative; in Cambridge and Somerville, that figure was even higher, with more than 70 percent voting “yes.” In several other big cities, including Springfield and Worcester, Question 1 won by clear majorities. But many Boston-area suburbs, and towns in central and southeastern Massachusetts leaned more toward striking down the measure.

Opponents fear Question 1 will hurt the state’s economic competitiveness, which is already under scrutiny because of the high cost of living and doing business here and the widespread acceptance of remote work among many employers. Meanwhile, supporters made the case that it would create a more fair taxation system, and that education and transportation are causes that badly need more support.

The Fair Share Massachusetts committee easily outraised the opposition committee, by a two-to-one ratio, collecting more than $27 million in donations this year. Most of that money came from teachers’ unions, namely the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association. The business-backed Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, meanwhile, raised $14 million this year, primarily from business executives, particularly in the development and investment sectors. The heavy spending fueled waves of TV ads, with the Fair Share spots starting in August and the opposition joining in the fray in September.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6. Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.