Want to rent a Tesla? Harvard Square now has an electric-only car rental spot.

UFODrive isn’t a direct competitor with Zipcar, which lets users rent cars by the hour. Instead, the company only rents cars by the day, though it says it may offer an hourly option at some point. In addition, it presently allows its European customers to purchase monthly car subscriptions, and may someday offer the service in the United States.

Backed by financing from car rental giant Hertz, UFODrive already has 20 locations throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Now, the company is making its play in Greater Boston, with a site in the parking garage of the Charles Hotel in Cambridge that opened last week. A downtown Boston site is supposed to launch sometime in the next few weeks.

Looking for something a bit fancier and more climate-friendly than the rent-by-the-hour vehicles available from Zipcar? Here comes UFODrive , a Luxembourg-based company that claims to offer the simplicity of Zipcar, but exclusively rents electric vehicles.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The company’s main goal is to make traditional longer-term car rental as simple as grabbing a Zipcar. Rental car companies run costly offices where clerks sign out the cars. Often there are long lines, and the clerks try to “upsell” the customers by pitching additional services like vehicle insurance.

Advertisement

UFODrive dispenses with all that. Customers can just find a rental location and use the company’s app to unlock a Tesla and drive away. There’s no need to interact with humans; the entire process is automated. “No paperwork, no queueing ... and none of the hassles you currently get,” said Aidan McClean, the company’s cofounder and chief executive. “It’s a two-minute arrive and drive experience.”

The Harvard Square location will host Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. Each of the company’s facilities is set up to recharge the cars. Customers who need to recharge on the road can charge for free at all Tesla-operated chargers. The cars also come with a payment card to permit free charging at all EVgo charging stations. If customers must use another company’s chargers, they can e-mail the receipt to UFODrive for full reimbursement. Contractors will regularly inspect and clean the vehicles, and a typical rental costs about $130 per day.

Advertisement

Nick DiPrima, a US software sales executive for UFODrive, said the company’s chief competitor isn’t Zipcar, but the ridesharing service Uber.

“For years, car rental companies would tell me, ‘oh, we don’t compete with Uber,’” DiPrima said. “But the numbers tell a different story.”

According to DiPrima, a growing number of travelers opt for ridesharing rather than put up with the traditional car rental experience. He said that Hertz plans to use the UFODrive platform as it migrates its fleet away from gasoline cars to electric vehicles.

UFODrive won’t be Boston’s only all-electric car rental company. A nonprofit called Good2Go rents out Chevrolet Bolts from locations in Roxbury and Jamaica Plain. Low-income residents can rent the vehicles for $5 per hour; for everybody else, it’s $10.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.