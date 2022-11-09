Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Pacific loon continued off Town Neck in Sandwich, and a Western kingbird was discovered at High Head in North Truro.

The vermillion flycatcher at Paine’s Creek Beach in Brewster has not been seen since the Oct. 26.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 1) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Evening grosbeaks are expected to move into the region this winter, and there were already sightings in Eastham, Wellfleet, and Nantucket.

New arrivals on saltwater included large numbers of brant, all three species of scoter, long-tailed ducks, red-breasted mergansers, and razorbills.

Birds at Fort Hill in Eastham included a yellow-billed cuckoo, 2 American bitterns, a clapper rail, 3 Virginia rails, 4 purple finches, 2 Baltimore orioles, and 2 dickcissels.

At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a late piping plover, 4 red-necked grebes, 2 harlequin ducks, 72 razorbills, 220 black-legged kittiwakes, 113 Cory’s shearwaters, 6 great shearwater, 3 Manx shearwaters, 700 Northern gannets, 3 American pipits, and a Lapland longspur.

Other sightings around the Cape included a common gallinule at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, single common nighthawks in Bourne and Brewster, late snowy egrets in Sandwich and Wellfleet plus 3 at Monomoy NWR, a late piping plover at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and 2 Bohemian waxwings in Eastham.