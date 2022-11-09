Can I ask for a job reference from someone I’m involved with?

I have a friends-with-benefits “situationship” with a person in my professional field. It’s a very conservative field on matters of sexuality, so though there’s nothing untoward happening, we have kept our non-workplace lives to ourselves. I’m applying for a possible dream job, and ordinarily my FWB would be someone I’d ask for a letter of reference. FWB is happy to write such a letter, and I have no doubt they could do so honestly, but I’m concerned about the ethics and possible ramifications. Thoughts?

Anonymous / Boston

The only ethical problem with having your FWB write the letter has to do with the “F,” not the “B.” If your FWB were your BFF instead (a platonic “best friend forever,” for those not fluent in acronym lingo), would it be appropriate for them to write the letter? Or would that be cronyism? If it’s copacetic for a friend to write the letter, the “benefits” are irrelevant, ethically.

Which is why ethics only gets us so far, because you still shouldn’t ask them to do it. Put down the Kant and pick up the Machiavelli: What’s morally acceptable can still be a strategically bad move. Don’t raise up what’s on the down low, you get me? It’s safest if you and your FWB keep your professional lives entirely separate. It’s hard to keep a relationship clandestine over the long haul. If word does get out, people are likely to take your previous secrecy as evidence that you were, in fact, doing something untoward, and will cast a jaundiced eye on anything the two of you might have collaborated on. (It would be lovely if your colleagues stopped to consider that your secrecy is the result of their own intolerance, rather than your culpability, but this feels sadly unlikely.)

My sister (who’s much more social than I am) recently complained about some overnight guests who drank too much. In Sis’s words, “I kept opening bottle after bottle of wine, and they kept finishing them! And eventually they spilled wine on the rug.” My reaction: “Why did you keep serving them? I would have pretended to be out of wine and started offering coffee, iced tea, etc.” She looked at me like I was weird. Am I?

A.P. / Merrimac

Isn’t it wild how you can share all that nature and nurture with a person and still be utterly flummoxed by how they react to things or make their way through life?

You’re not weird, at least not for this. I won’t say your sister is, but it’s maladaptive to offer people anything — wine, love, or money — that you’re going to then be annoyed with them for taking. Some people find token offers/token refusals polite and some people find them irritating (Google “ask culture versus guess culture” if you want a deeper dive on this — it’s interesting). Wherever a person lands on the ask versus guess continuum, though, they should realize, as your sister did not, that a drunk person will never take the offer of more booze as merely rhetorical.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.