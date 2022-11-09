5 quick takeaways from Rhode Island’s elections

There’s so much to talk about, so Ed Fitzpatrick and I will be joined by Jim Hummel on the Rhode Island Report podcast to recap everything later this morning. Globe Rhode Island has formed an exciting partnership with Rhode Island PBS, and we’re looking forward to working with them over the next few months on podcasts and much more.

Incumbent Governor Dan McKee easily defeated Republican Ashley Kalus, and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner surged past Republican Allan Fung in the 2nd Congressional District, helping Democrats keep total control of Rhode Island’s statewide and federal offices.

Who would have thought that the biggest local nail-biter from last night would have been Providence College’s 66-65 win over Rider?

In the meantime, here are few quick takeaways from last night.

Mr. Magaziner goes to Washington

Second-guessing the Magaziner campaign (privately, of course) became a favorite parlor game of many Democrats over the past few months, but it turns out that campaign manager Katie Nee and ad man Tad Devine knew exactly what they were doing.

Magaziner’s national framing of the race was successful, and then the campaign executed on all the little things. They were thrilled with the early vote turnout in Warwick, Cranston, South Kingstown, and North Kingstown, and for good reason. Magaziner appears to have won mail ballots by a margin of nearly three-to-one, and he had strong numbers with early in-person voting, too.

It turns out that Fung had a ceiling of around 47 percent, and the undecideds in early polls almost unanimously went to Magaziner.

Winning candidates always say that running scared is the best way to avoid getting tripped up in elections, and McKee had a lot of Democrats worried in recent weeks that this race was going to be much closer than it turned out. In the end, this is the best performance in a governor’s race for a Democrat since Bruce Sundlun in 1990.

McKee is now 6-0 in statewide primaries and general elections since 2014, and he seems to only be getting stronger. Now he gets the chance to govern without the constant anxiety of a looming election. The question is how quickly can he pivot away from always looking over his shoulder to truly building an administration that can execute the 2030 plan he talks so much about.

Providence delivers for Democrats

Democratic blowouts are nothing new in the capital city, but their margins increased significantly in Tuesday’s election.

Consider this: Former governor Don Carcieri, the last Republican to win statewide office in Rhode Island, lost in Providence by 11,875 votes in 2002 and 14,964 votes during his reelection in 2006. Tuesday’s unofficial results have McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos leaving Providence with leads of more than 20,000, and General Treasurer-elect James Diossa was close behind with a 19,000-vote margin.

In the 2nd Congressional District, which includes only part of Providence, Magaziner’s lead was approaching 8,000 votes, which was good for 75 percent of the vote there.

It’s incredibly difficult for Republicans to catch up elsewhere in the state, especially when suburbs like East Greenwich, Barrington, and the Kingstowns are also delivering decisive victories for the Democrats.

Who is the next Senate majority leader?

The icing on the cake for Rhode Island’s Senate Democratic leadership in this election cycle actually involves helping a Republican, Anthony DeLuca, defeat progressive Jennifer Rourke in Senate District 29 in Warwick. That’s the seat previously held by Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, who surprisingly decided to retire rather than seek reelection.

Now the race is on to succeed him as leader, and it looks like Senate Ryan Pearson from Cumberland has the inside track. A caucus could be called as soon as this week.

Other quick tidbits

It looks like retail cannabis sales were rejected in Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate, and Smithfield, while winning approval in every other municipality where it was on the ballot. Voters in Newport rejected a proposal to regionalize their school district with Middletown. Providence voters overwhelmingly approved a plan to move from a mayoral-appointed school board to a partially elected board.

