Author discusses ‘pedestrian safety crisis’ during talk at Newton Free Library

After the Sept. 15 talk, Ellen Meyers, programs and communications director at the Newton Free Library, read aloud questions from unnamed city councilors and other members of the community. They asked about how Newton can follow best practices of other cities around the country when it comes to initiatives such as better lighting in village centers and creating patterned crosswalks for better visibility.

In her presentation at the Newton Free Library, Schmitt said pedestrian safety has only gotten worse since the pandemic. Schmitt’s 2020 book, ”Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America,” explores inequality and Schmitt’s finding of a 50 percent increase in pedestrian deaths over the previous decade.

City councilors and community organizers explored how to help walkers around Newton during a virtual talk with author Angie Schmitt about a “pedestrian safety crisis” around the country.

Advertisement

“They’re everywhere, colorful crosswalks are everywhere, and there’s actually never really been a study that says that these cause a safety problem,” Schmitt said during the event about the safety of colored crosswalks for pedestrians and motorists.

She described factors playing a role in pedestrian accidents and fatalities, including lack of sidewalks, poor road design, vehicle types and sizes, and prioritizing cars instead of pedestrians in cities and suburbs.

“We’ve done a lot of blaming the victim when in a majority of cases we haven’t even provided the basic safety infrastructure pedestrians need,” Schmitt said during the event about the safety of colored crosswalks for pedestrians and motorists.

Alicia Bowman, a city council member who attended the event, spoke in an interview about how pedestrian safety becomes an issue when people have to cross highways along their walking routes.

“Newton is bisected by Route 9, the turnpike, 128 and these are highways that bisect communities that make it difficult to get from one side to the other,” Bowman said.

Advertisement

The virtual event was a part of the Green Newton Speaker Series, a collaboration between the library and organization to highlight and host speakers on “environmental topics of global and local importance.”

Ed Olhava, president of Bike Newton, a co-sponsor of the event, said the organization was glad to be a part of the conversation about creating safer infrastructure.

“Even though she [Schmitt] does focus on pedestrian use, we also view it as the safer it is for pedestrians in general the safer it will be for cyclists as well.” Olhava said.

Schmitt is the founder of Cleveland-based 3MPH Planning + Consulting, a firm focused on pedestrian safety, and she previously served as the national editor at Streetsblog, which focuses on walking, biking and transit.

“I actually just came across an interesting stat that said in 67 percent of pedestrian fatalities, there’s not a sidewalk present,” Schmitt said during her presentation about data in a Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities 2021 report.

Bowman said some advocates and members of the council are working on “ratcheting back our speed limits” in various parts of the city to increase safety for pedestrian crossings and is considering measures to help with pedestrian safety such as crosswalk painting.

She also said they are focusing on pedestrian safety with projects like the bicycle and pedestrian master plan and the redesign of Washington Street from Chestnut Street in West Newton to Lowell Avenue in Newtonville.

Advertisement

Nathan Aronow , vice president of Bike Newton, said in an interview new infrastructure is key to cities creating spaces for safer cycling.

“I’ve spoken to a number of city councilors and, in general, there’s a lot of support for safer cycling,” Aronow said. “It just takes time and money.”