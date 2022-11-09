Baker meets with Governor-elect Healey and Lt. Gov-elect Driscoll; pledges smooth transition

“We will be a team that is focused on getting results, delivering for people, and getting things done,” said Healey, the state’s attorney general.

“Our message to people is, as I said last night, no matter who you voted for, we’re going to be an administration that will work” for everyone, Healey told reporters at a State House briefing after the closed-door meeting with the outgoing governor and lieutenant governor, neither of whom sought reelection.

Governor-elect Maura Healey said she and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll had ”an incredibly productive meeting” Wednesday with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Governor Charlie Baker, who offered his congratulations while also touting his administration’s record over the last eight years.

She thanked Baker and Polito, whom she described as “tremendous partners to me over the last eight years and to my office” and announced that Driscoll, the current Salem mayor, will head up her administration’s transition.

“We’re going to hit the ground running with this transition,” Driscoll said, adding that they hope to build “the hardest working, most talented team possible to be ready on day one.”

Healey and Driscoll take office in January and Baker told reporters he has invited them and their teams to his administration’s meeting later this month on snow preparedness. His administration will work to make the transition as smooth as possible, with cabinet secretaries available to brief the incoming team.

“We are leaving the Commonwealth on very solid fiscal footing,” Baker said, noting the state’s rainy day fund currently sits at nearly $7 billion and a “record budget surplus” for the fiscal year that just ended.

“We wish them, of course, nothing but the best as they move forward,” Baker said of the incoming administration.

Polito noted the historic nature of Healey and Driscoll’s victory. Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected Massachusetts governor, and before Tuesday no state had elected women lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidates at the same time.

“I feel very grateful that we once again have a historic moment with two women leading in these positions,” Polito said.

She relayed a poignant anecdote from her and Baker’s inauguration eight years ago, when Polito’s daughter, then 9, sat next to Healey and chatted with her about sports and academics.

In the ensuing years, Healey has “always asked about my daughter,” Polito said, and vice versa.

“You certainly will have an impact on the girls of this Commonwealth,” Polito said to Healey.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.