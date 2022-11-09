fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police officer charged with operating under the influence of drugs in Haverhill, department says

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 9, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A Boston police officer was arrested in Haverhill Monday for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs, the Boston police department said.

Christopher Long was arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the single charge and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available Wednesday.

The department announced his arrest on bpdnews.com Tuesday.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael B. Cox called Long’s arrest “unacceptable” in a statement.

“These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer,” he said. “We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable.”

Advertisement

The department said Long is currently assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit as a result of being injured on the job. No information on how and when he was injured was immediately available Wednesday.

The arrest has triggered an investigation by the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards. the department said.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video