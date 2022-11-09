Boston police officer charged with operating under the influence of drugs in Haverhill, department says

A Boston police officer was arrested in Haverhill Monday for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs, the Boston police department said.
Christopher Long was arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the single charge and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records.
Details of the arrest were not immediately available Wednesday.
The department announced his arrest on bpdnews.com Tuesday.
Boston Police Commissioner Michael B. Cox called Long’s arrest “unacceptable” in a statement.
“These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer,” he said. “We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable.”
The department said Long is currently assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit as a result of being injured on the job. No information on how and when he was injured was immediately available Wednesday.
The arrest has triggered an investigation by the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards. the department said.
