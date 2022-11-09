The red tsunami never came, showing that democracy still lives

So many of us who care about decency and democracy and justice and functioning government were bracing for a horrific midterm election, a disaster for Democrats nationally.

We still don’t know which party controls the House or the Senate, and we might not know for weeks, given that Georgia’s Senate race is going to a runoff. But it’s safe to say whoever prevails will do so with extremely narrow margins — a result that falls gloriously short of the predicted Republican blowout.

There is much to be settled yet, beyond that. But we do know a few things.

Trying to take away half the population’s right to control what happens to their own bodies will make those attached to that right — and there are very, very many of us, in both parties — rise up and trounce you. That’s true even in a state like Kentucky, one of five where citizens supported abortion rights via statewide ballots Tuesday.

Nominating Republicans who suck up to the former president, parrot his Big Lie of a stolen election, and imitate his cruelty works only some of the time. It would be better if that were none of the time, but alas, the odious J.D. Vance won the Senate contest in Ohio, so nobody should get carried away here.

Still, plenty of Donald Trump cultists and election deniers went down Tuesday night, or came so close they might be reassessing their craven devotion to the eminently indictable former president. Perhaps they’ll transfer their allegiance to Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and emerging Trump whipping boy, whose landslide victory made him undisputed king of the Sunshine State, and a possible front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

And, in good news that shouldn’t be news at all, plenty of Republicans who lost on Tuesday night went quietly, conceding defeat rather than baying about ballot machines and stolen elections and such. It’s remarkable, given how much this country has shaken loose of its moorings.

Of course, some of them got such comprehensive drubbings that it would be hard for even the kookiest of them to argue: In New Hampshire, Don Bolduc learned the hard way that you can’t flip your position on the Big Lie like some flailing fish on a hot wharf and expect the Granite State’s unpredictable voters to dump their Democratic senator.

And could we just take a minute to bow down to younger voters? Across the country, they showed up in droves, fired up about abortion rights and climate change, and carrying their candidates to victory in some races. John Della Volpe, the polling director at the Kennedy School of Politics at Harvard who specializes in young Americans, wasn’t in the least surprised.

“We have a very different country today because of young Americans,” he said. Bless them for that.

And voters generally showed up in big numbers despite the efforts of Republicans in some states, who have introduced voter suppression measures designed to narrow access to ballot boxes for likely Democratic voters, and gerrymandering that flies in the face of the Voting Rights Act — or would if the Supreme Court hadn’t gutted that sacred statute.

None of that is going away any time soon, despite Democratic strength this year. So let’s not get too gauzy here. It’s more than likely Republicans will end up with a slim House majority, with which they can still make all kinds of mayhem, and surely will.

We can always turn inward for consolation: In Massachusetts, we can now be officially delighted that we elected women to five out of six constitutional offices this year. Better yet, we doubled down on the good sense and compassion we demonstrated when DeSantis dumped Venezuelan immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard in a cruel publicity stunt, hoping to prove us hypocrites. Instead, we welcomed them, and this election showed we meant it: After 25 years, anti-immigrant Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson lost his bid for reelection, and voters decisively chose to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses, tuning out opponents’ racist scaremongering.

We have so much more work to do, here and across the country. But not as much as it seemed a couple of days ago.

Let’s take that as a win, and get right back out there.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.