Five children, 10 adults displaced by two-alarm Roslindale blaze

At around 5:45 p.m., heavy fire engulfed the second and third floors of the triple-decker home at 3927 Washington Street, burning through porches on both floors, the department tweeted. Along with 15 people, four cats were displaced.

Five children and 10 adults were forced out of their home Tuesday evening after a two-alarm fire raced through their three-unit residential building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but the blaze quickly spread to a building next to the home, melted the siding, but did not get inside, department spokesman Brian Alkins said in a phone interview.

The fire was contained within a half hour, Alkins said, but crews remained on scene until around 9:30 p.m. to watch for hot spots.

The damages are estimated at $750,000 and the department’s fire investigation unit is investigating the cause of the fire, the department said.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire before it caused too much damage to a neighboring building, officials said. Boston Fire Department Twitter

