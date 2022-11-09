Hingham voters say yes to funding two major projects

The vote on the Nov. 8ballot was 8,715 in favor of exceeding Proposition 2½ debt limits to pay for a new Foster Elementary School to 2,809 against.

The two projects will add about $650a year annually to the average taxpayer’s bill over 30 years, officials said.

Hingham voters decisively approved an increase in their property taxes to pay for a new $113 million elementary school and a $47 million public safety complex.

The vote was 7,317 in favor of borrowing for the new public safety facility to 4,079 against.

Both projects had received near-unanimous approval from a Nov. 1 Special Town Meeting, which drew nearly 1,400 people.

Advertisement

The town expects to get about $25 million from the Massachusetts School Building Authority to offset the cost of a new Foster Elementary, and the town plans to use about $7 million in surplus cash to further reduce the project’s impact on taxpayers.

Foster Elementary School in the Crow Point neighborhood opened in 1951, with additions built in 1957 and 1974, and some accessibility improvements made in 2008. The town has been talking about replacing the school for more than a decade — the antiquated heating system is particularly troublesome — with detailed planning starting in 2017.

The proposed new school would accommodate 605 students in kindergarten through Grade 5 — up from the current 410 students — in a 126,385 square foot building behind the current 72,000 square foot structure. The new school also would allow expansion of the district’s pre-K program that integrates students with and without special needs.

The school, which is scheduled to open in September of 2024, will be built in an area designated as prone to flooding. It will be elevated above the flood level, officials said, and will be all-electric.

The new public safety facility will be built on Route 3A near the Hingham Shipyard, on land the town bought for $5.5 million in 2020. The building will house the police department, which is now located in Town Hall, and the North Fire Station. The 911-dispatch center will remain in Town Hall, and the fire department headquarters will stay at 339 Main St. in Hingham Center.

Advertisement

The North Fire Station is one of three stations in Hingham and serves the northwest section of town. It opened in 1942.

The new 49,000 square foot public safety facility will be three stories tall and have a parking garage.

Officials anticipate that the building will open in the fall of 2024.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.