How Seth Magaziner won the night

In this episode — the first in a collaborative partnership between the public television station and Globe Rhode Island — Hummel, McGowan, and Fitzpatrick also dive into Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee’s rout of Republican challenger Ashley Kalus in the governor’s race and other highlights of Tuesday’s elections.

Globe columnist Dan McGowan and Jim Hummel, the host of “A Lively Experiment” on Rhode Island PBS , join Edward Fitzpatrick on the Rhode Island Report podcast to analyze Democrat Seth Magaziner’s big win over Republican Allan W. Fung in the Second Congressional District.

Buoyed by recent polling giving him the edge in the Congressional race, Fung greeted volunteers and well-wishers at his polling place in Cranston early on Tuesday. “I feel better in this election cycle than in ‘14 and ‘18,” Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, told reporters outside the school. “We’ve shaken a lot of hands, we’ve been at people’s doors, at the fairs and festivals, and just talking to voters, I feel good about today.”

But Fung conceded to Magaziner Tuesday night with 98 percent of polling places reporting. Magaziner had 50.1 percent of the vote, Fung had 47.0 percent, and Moderate Party candidate William H. Gilbert had 2.7 percent, according to the state Board of Elections.

Magaziner celebrated his victory at the Graduate Providence Hotel, telling the crowd: “You have my commitment that I will fight hard for our state. I will fight to bring Rhode Island values to Washington. We are a small state, we are a scrappy state. But we are the best state. And it is an honor to represent you. Thank you so much, Rhode Island.”

Democratic incumbent Governor Dan McKee, who inherited Rhode Island’s top job 20 months ago and has guided the state through the second half of the COVID-19 pandemic, won a full four-year term Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, defeating Republican newcomer Ashley Kalus.

With 90 percent of precincts reporting, McKee had 56 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections. When his win was announced, supporters at the Graduate Hotel in Providence broke into chants of “Four more years.”

