‘I was golden’: Former Yale soccer coach, once the center of Varsity Blues scandal, sentenced in federal court

In exchange for big money, coaches, including Meredith, agreed to name students as athletic recruits to the university, nearly guaranteeing their acceptance.

Meredith, 54, was part of an elaborate bribery plot headed by William “Rick” Singer where wealthy parents paid coaches and others cooperating in the scheme hundreds of thousands of dollars to help their kids get into prestigious universities, including Yale and the University of Southern California.

Former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith was sentenced in US District Court in Boston on Wednesday to five months in prison for his role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, after a judge rejected a key part of a plea deal which would have spared him prison time.

Advertisement

Once Meredith was approached by federal agents in 2018, prosecutors said he quickly cooperated. Because of his “proactive cooperation,” prosecutors said they were willing to agree to a deal in which Meredith would have received no prison time.

However, Judge Mark L. Wolf ruled that Meredith should serve some time because of the extent of his involvement, noting that “if you hadn’t cooperated, I would have sentenced you to at least three years in prison, possibly more.”

Wolf pointed to Meredith’s choice to commit bribery beyond the original scheme orchestrated by Singer. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Leslie Wright played a tape recording of Meredith talking to a parent donor who initially met with the coach to discuss the possibility of a $25,000 donation to Yale athletics. Meredith then convinced the donor that the only way to get his daughter into college would be to make a $500,000 donation to the coach’s community organization Summertime Sports. Meredith later admitted that he planned to use the money to build a second home for his family in Florida.

“We both are doing this to help our families, basically,” Meredith said on tape. “I’m giving up one of my spots when I could get a better soccer player ... but I don’t mind doing it in this situation.”

Advertisement

He also promised the donor “a friendship” where he would be “taking care of your daughter when she’s here,” Meredith also tried to quell nerves by assuring him that “once we do this, you’ll be fine. Your daughter’s gonna get in to Yale ... [and] we can forget about this.”

When the donor tried to settle for a lower amount of money, closer to $300,000, Meredith persisted.

“[You could donate] four or five million dollars to Yale athletics, and it’s not even a guarantee,” he said.

Besides, “if I thought I had less, I would’ve bought a less expensive house,” he added, but “I was golden.”

Defense attorney Paul Thomas also argued in favor of no prison time for Meredith, pointing to the defendant’s inspiring rise from a working-class high school student with an undiagnosed learning disability to a standout soccer recruit himself and, later, celebrated varsity coach.

“Everything in Rudy Meredith’s life until this point was really exemplary,” Thomas said, adding that it will be punishment enough for the former coach to be “forever a pariah in the soccer field.”

For his part, Meredith apologized profusely to his former players and to his family, choking up as he openly admitted his wrongs.

“This was a horrible decision I made years ago … I had never seen that much money in my life. I tried to stop the temptation, but I was thinking about my family,” he said, sniffling as he turned to the judge. “No matter what you [say or] do to me, I am gonna pay. I’ve been paying for this for the past three to four years ... and I am gonna pay for this for the rest of my life.”

Advertisement

The judge was not swayed.

Wolf decried Meredith’s treatment of the unnamed victims of the bribery scheme, which he said included not only the Yale women’s soccer team but all the disadvantaged high school athletes who could have used recruitment to college as the springboard to their careers.

“If this scheme had been going on when you were trying to go to college, you might not have gotten in,” Wolf said. “The people who were victimized may have been people like you ... high school students who if you hadn’t been selling spots on your team, would’ve had that opportunity.”

Meredith is due to report to prison on Jan. 9.





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.