Investigators look into cause of Lynn house fire that left 3-year-old girl dead

More than a dozen residents were displaced as a result of the fire. Three adults— a 35-year-old man, 32-year-old woman, and 31-year-old man, were taken to the hospital, along with four boys, ages 12, 6, 5, and 3, officials said.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the home at 7 Circuit Ave. in Lynn, and crews battled the blaze for about 45 minutes before bringing it under control. The girl who died was unaccounted for until late morning. Her body was found on the second floor of the house, officials said.

LYNN — The cause of the house fire that killed a 3-year-old girl here remains under investigation, officials said Wednesday.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family affected and for our community,” Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family as they deal with this unthinkable loss, and we wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery. On behalf of the City, we appreciate the tremendous work by the Lynn Fire Department and all the supporting agencies who responded. While we know there will be a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event, at this point we are focused on the victims and are incredibly grateful for all those rallying to help them and provide support for our community at this most difficult time.”

The Lynn Fire Department also expressed sympathy for the families.

“The Lynn Fire Department wants to express its deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic fire on Circuit Avenue early Tuesday morning,” Lynn fire officials wrote on Facebook. “We join our entire Lynn community in sending our heartfelt prayers for these precious families.”

A neighbor, who did not want their name published, brought some blankets to the family who lost their little girl.

“I took them some blankets and I’m hoping they get help,” the neighbor said.





