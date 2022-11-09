Judge again voids Narragansett’s ban on more than 3 college students in one home

Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter said in a 13-page decision that the Town Council of Narragansett passed the ordinance in 2021 without going through the proper procedures — namely, getting the Planning Board’s recommendation on it.

PROVIDENCE — A state judge on Wednesday yet again ruled that Narragansett illegally adopted a law banning more than three college students from living in one home, another turn in a hot-button issue in the town where many University of Rhode Island students live.

Taft-Carter’s decision came in a suit brought by Narragansett 2100, a group of landlords in town. They’d sued various town officials, including members of the Town Council. Legally speaking, Taft-Carter granted the landlords’ motion for summary judgment on one of the arguments they’d brought. Practically speaking, it means the town can no longer enforce that law because it’s void. The town had already been blocked from doing so by an earlier Taft-Carter decision in the lawsuit, but this decision is permanent unless the town appeals it or the council tries to pass it yet again.

The Town Council had originally passed the law — which bans more than three students from living in a single non-owner-occupied dwelling — in 2020. Before doing that, the council had asked the town Planning Board for its opinion on it, as it must do under state law. The Planning Board voted to recommend disapproving the law, but the Town Council passed it anyway.

But this was during the height of COVID-19, and the hearing on the proposal was held on a remote video platform. People had put their virtual hands up, but weren’t afforded the opportunity to speak. The landlord group sued, and Taft-Carter sided with them, finding that the town failed to follow state law by not giving enough of an opportunity to speak about the proposal.

The Council quickly tried again. In 2021, it passed an identical version of the same law. But this time, the council didn’t ask the Planning Board for its opinion first. The landlord group sued again, arguing that the Town Council first had to get the Planning Board’s views again before passing it.

Taft-Carter again agreed with the landlords. The town had argued that it had mostly complied with the law, because although it didn’t do so in 2021, it had gone through the Planning Board before it passed an identical version of the law in 2020.

Taft-Carter disagreed: The Planning Board has to make its recommendations based on the needs of the town, and those needs change all the time. This wasn’t just a technical violation, Taft-Carter wrote.

Because she found in favor of the landlords on the Planning Board issue, Taft-Carter didn’t get to the question of whether the law was invalid because, as the landlords argued, it is inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.

Housing in Narragansett, particularly but not solely student-housing, is a major issue in this South County town. Narragansett saw the state’s largest decline in population in the 2020 Census, and locally, some residents worry about the future of the community with the proliferation of short-term rentals and student housing.

Landlords, on the other hand, say the town has taken a heavy-handed approach to regulating rentals, making it inhospitable to all but the people who can already afford to live there. And, they say, the vast majority of students or short-term renters are respectful to their neighbors.

The Narragansett 2100 litigation is one of the key sidelines in this dispute; the town had also weighed proposals to crack down on short-term rentals with a proposal that would have been among the most stringent regulations in the state.

On Tuesday, voters in Narragansett re-elected three members of the Town Council and replaced two candidates who weren’t running again. It’s not clear if members of the incoming council will try a third time on the three-student law, but it’s clear the landlords would continue to challenge it if they did.

“Last year’s decision and this year’s decision were decided on procedural issues, but if they passed it again, we’re confident we’ll succeed on the merits as well,” Joelle Rocha, attorney for Narragansett 2100, told The Boston Globe. “We’re not going away anytime soon.”

The issue has also come up in Providence, another community with a significant college student population.

