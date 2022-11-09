2022 Midterm elections live blog updates continued

This is a continuation of the Globe’s live blog on the Nov. 8, 2022, election. Go here to see newer updates .

What will the polling post-mortem show? — 11:59 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Since 2016, every post-election analysis has included how pollsters seemed to underestimate Republican support. There were recalibrations, only to see Republicans still outperform the polls. This year, there has been heavy doubt about which polls to trust.

A number of Republican-aligned firms have released polls showing GOP candidates in the lead or within striking distance of states that Democrats have now comfortably won, including New Hampshire.

Staid outlets have released polls with good results for Democrats that were met with disbelief. To be sure, the post-mortem can’t be done until the final vote totals are in, which will take a while. News outlets are comfortable making projections for victory even as margins might still narrow. But there’s a chance that results would counter the “traditional polling is dead” narrative that had been brewing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wins second term. Is White House run next? — 11:58 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president.

Early returns showed Newsom with 61% of the votes in a state where there are nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.

It was the second decisive statewide victory for Newsom in barely a year. In September 2021, he easily beat back an attempt to kick him out of office that was fueled by anger over his pandemic policies. The failed recall solidified Newsom’s political power in California, leaving him free to focus on the future — which many expect will include a run for the White House.

Iowa Republican Grassley elected to eighth US Senate term — 11:55 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Michael Franken and putting himself in position to be the Senate’s most senior member.

Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral after a race that had been seen as more competitive than the typically easy victories the veteran Republican had achieved since first being elected to the Senate in 1980.

“We’re living in the midst of disruption, the midst of frustration, of transformation, of deeply held and vastly different points of view in America,” Grassley said in his victory speech. “You heard what happened in the presidential campaign, that the Democrats and Biden wanted to transform American. You and I want to preserve America.”

Franken had cast Grassley, 89, as an entrenched politician who has served too long and contributed to Washington partisanship. Although Grassley’s approval in Iowa has declined in the past decades, he won while portraying his lengthy career as an asset and by portraying Franken as too liberal for Iowa.

Maggie Hassan touts unity and bipartisanship while celebrating projected win in N.H. Senate race — 11:51 p.m.

By Alexander Thompson, Globe correspondent

Maggie Hassan, projected by the Associated Press to win reelection to the US Senate from New Hampshire, took the stage on the outskirts of Manchester at 11:20 p.m. to the rapturous cheers of her supporters.

The crowd chanted “Six more years” and screamed so loud Hassan could barely be heard saying “You did this” as she pointed out at the crowd.

Hassan focused on unity and bipartisanship in her victory speech.

Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan has declared victory in the US Senate race

”Here in New Hampshire, Granite Staters put aside partisanship and we work together every day to solve problems,” she said. “Six years ago, I promised you I would follow your example in Washington, and that’s what I’ve worked to do day in and day out.”

Hassan also offered an olive branch to Bolduc’s supporters after an, at times, tough campaign.

”I want to take a minute to thank Don Bolduc for a hard fought campaign, and I want to thank Don Bolduc for his service to our country,” she said, quieting supporters who attempted to boo. We have differences, but we share a love of country.”

Tracking the 2020 election deniers and how they’re faring in the midterms — 11:45 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

Candidates for key posts in battleground states who support former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 weren’t faring well as the first East Coast races were called.

Nationally, more than 225 candidates for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and US Congress on the ballot Tuesday were election deniers.

But the most closely watched races were for key positions in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that would put the winners in a position to oversee the 2024 election.

More election deniers will be headed to the U.S. Senate, including Ted Budd in North Carolina, JD Vance in Ohio and Markwayne Mullin in Oklahoma, but New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc lost to incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan.

Here’s how their races are going:

US Representative Marcy Kaptur defeated an election denier who was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a closely watched race in Ohio.

Democrat Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race after a sustained ad campaign that targeted the Republican for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan wins second Senate term — 11:43 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan won a second term representing New Hampshire on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Don Bolduc to keep a seat once viewed as ripe for a GOP pickup.

Hassan, a former governor, had been considered vulnerable given her narrow win in 2016. But her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election.

Hassan spent much of the campaign casting Bolduc as “the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history,” and pouncing on his past statements on abortion, Social Security and the 2020 presidential election.

“He keeps trying to conceal that from Granite Staters,” she said in a debate. “He’s spent over a year in New Hampshire stoking the big lie... and former President Trump just confirmed that he’s an election denier this week.”

Senator Maggie Hassan reacted to cheering supporters on Election Night in Manchester, N.H. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in rematch — 11:39 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, according to his campaign.

Minutes later, Abrams went on stage and congratulated the governor. The Associated Press had not yet called the race Tuesday night.

Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would have been the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she had won.

Andrea Campbell elected state’s first Black woman attorney general, AP projects — 11:36 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Ivy Scott, and Jeremy C. Fox, Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell is set to win the race for attorney general, defeating Republican Jay McMahon, the Associated Press projects.

Campbell’s projected win would make her the first Black woman elected attorney general in Massachusetts.

Speaking to an audience of supporters at an election night party in Boston on Tuesday, Campbell called it a “history-making night” for Democrats.

Andrea Campbell elected state's first Black woman attorney general, AP projects

Neither party looks poised to expand the map — 11:34 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

For months, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada have looked to be the most competitive Senate races in the country. But there were scenarios each side fantasized about where they could expand their map.

For Republicans, they dreamed they could pick up New Hampshire, Colorado, or Washington Senate seats on a good night for them. In Democrats’ higher hopes, they could flip Wisconsin, Ohio, or North Carolina.

As counting wears on (and with the Western state results still not in), neither scenario seems likely. The results are trending closer to the conventional wisdom, with the core four races remaining the most competitive.

Democrats look to hold on to key swing district in Maine — 11:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democrats look to hold on to a key swing district in Maine as two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden faces a challenge from a former congressman.

Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, seeks to again defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018 until losing to Golden. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support.

Golden must contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. The race includes ranked-choice voting, which Golden needed to defeat Poliquin last time.

Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio — 11:24 p.m.

By the Associated Press

“Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

The 38-year-old Vance, a newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by former Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

Tuesday’s victory was a blow to Democrats, who viewed Ryan’s well-executed, well-funded campaign as one of their best chances nationally for a Senate pick-up.

The seat is currently held by moderate Republican Rob Portman, who said he’s retiring due to Washington dysfunction. Vance successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden.

JD Vance finished his speech during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday. Joshua A. Bickel/Bloomberg

GOP eyes Arizona US House seats in bid to flip control — 11:20 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The partisan makeup of Arizona’s U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats.

Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those three districts. Meanwhile, a district that had strongly favored Republicans for the past decade got only slightly less GOP-friendly. The other five districts are shoo-ins for the incumbents in districts that heavily favor the sitting members of Congress.

Nationally, Republicans need to net just five seats to take control of the U.S. House.

The most vulnerable Democratic incumbent is three-term U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, whose sprawling 2nd Congressional District covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area.

An attendee wore an "I Voted" sticker at an Election Night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty

Use our interactive graphic to see how the battle for the Senate could play out — 11:13 p.m.

By Daigo Fujiwara and James Pindell, Globe Staff

Control of Congress is at stake Tuesday night.

Americans across the country will decide whether Democrats will retain their narrow control of the US House and Senate or hand power to Republicans. In the Senate, Republicans must gain a single seat to win back control. Midterm elections historically result in gains for the party out of power, but Republican retirements and a failure to recruit popular moderates in key states may muddy that picture.

Who will have control in 2023? Use the interactive graphic below to see how the midterms could play out.

GOP’s Greg Abbott wins third term as Texas governor, beats Beto O’Rourke — 11:08 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after record spending that topped more than $200 million in a state where Republicans in recent years have seen their lopsided margins of victories shrink.

But in rapidly changing Texas — a booming juggernaut of 29 million people that is becoming younger, less white and a magnet for major companies — Abbott remained a bulwark for the GOP in the face of a high-profile and hard-charging challenger. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a charismatic rival who took up the fight for voters soured by mass shootings, an abortion ban and the deadly failure of the state’s power grid in 2021.

The outcome now puts two of Texas’ biggest political figures — one who has already run for the White House, the other potentially eyeing a bid of his own — on opposite trajectories.

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor — 11:04 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement.

Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she were to win. She seeks to avenge a defeat that she acknowledged while refusing to use the word “concede,” saying Kemp abused his prior position as secretary of state to raise barriers to voting.

Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot and could force a December runoff by preventing the other candidates from winning an absolute majority.

Follow live results in the race.

Democrat Spanberger wins reelection to US House in Virginia — 10:57 p.m.

By the Associated Press

One of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia survived and a second declared victory after facing tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP is seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives.

Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a congressional seat based in Virginia Beach that the GOP had made one of its top national targets.

And Republican Hung Cao conceded to Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.

“I’m honored to be given another opportunity to serve this beautiful district,” Wexton said in a victory speech to supporters.

“We put up a good fight and we made our voice heard,” Cao said in conceding.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race in Wexton’s favor.

Republican Geoff Diehl concedes to Maura Healey: ‘Our campaign ends today’ — 10:55 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for Massachusetts governor, conceded to Democrat Maura Healey on Tuesday night.

“Despite the outcome, I’m proud of the race we ran, and we highlighted issues that are important for people across the entire state,” Diehl said.

Republican Geoff Diehl concedes MA governor's race to Democrat Maura Healey

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wins reelection in Georgia — 10:51 p.m.

By the Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the freshman Republican who gained notoriety in her first term for incendiary rhetoric that edged into racism, antisemitism and conspiracy theories, has been reelected, AP’s Russ Bynum reports from Savannah.

Just weeks after taking office last year, members of the Democratic-controlled House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments following uproar over her past comments and apparent support of violence against Democrats.

Democrats were particularly livid about a Facebook ad on Greene’s campaign page. The image featured a photo of Greene holding a gun along images of Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The ad included the caption: “Squad’s worst nightmare.”

Greene was expected to easily win reelection and has made clear that should Republicans win control of House she expects to hold a prominent role in the caucus.

“I’m going to be a strong legislator and I’ll be a very involved member of Congress,” she predicted. “I know how to work inside, and I know how to work outside. And I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Every state in the US has finally sent a woman to Congress. Vermont was the lone holdout. — 10:46 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

Come January, for the first time in 234 years, every US state will have sent a female representative to Congress.

Vermont, the lone holdout, has finally elected a woman to Congress, with the Associated Press projecting Democrat Becca Balint’s win on Tuesday for the state’s seat in the House of Representatives.

The 54-year-old Balint, who previously served in the state senate, will fill the seat formerly held by Peter Welch. Welch was elected to the US Senate on Tuesday as well, the Associated Press projected. Welch replaces the retiring Patrick Leahy.

Balint, a former middle school teacher, has broken barriers before, as the first LGBTQ person to serve as president pro tempore in the Vermont State Senate.

In recent years, Congress has seen an uptick in female legislators, though male lawmakers still make up the vast majority. There are 150 women serving in the current 117th Congress out of a total of 541, including the six non-voting members, up from 130 women in the last class.

Becca Balint, a Democratic candidate for the US House for Vermont, stood outside the Brattleboro, Vt., polling station located at the American Legion on Tuesday. Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer/Associated Press

Supporters remain optimistic at Don Bolduc watch party in N.H. — 10:41 p.m.

By Alexander Thompson, Globe correspondent

At Don Bolduc’s raucous watch party at a downtown Manchester bar, supporters dismissed Maggie Hassan’s sizable lead in the N.H. Senate race as only a fraction of the votes have been counted.

Wearing a pink cowboy hat, an homage to her native Texas, Betty Gay said that Democrats often have an advantage among the mail-in votes that are counted first.

”We’re used to waiting for the end for the winner,” the Salem, N.H., resident said. “Even if the numbers don’t look great now.”

Andrea Campbell addresses supporters on Election Night, celebrates ‘history-making night — 10:38 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

“Boy we did it, we did it,” attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell said to supporters at Democrats’ Election Night party. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the race as of 10:30 p.m.

”I stand on the shoulders of… so many women, Black women, that have fought to pave the way for my candidacy to be possible — thank you,” she said. “I am so ready to get to work on behalf of the commonwealth and on behalf of all of you as the next attorney general!”

Andrea Campbell, candidate for attorney general, spoke to the assembled crowd at the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s Election Night celebration at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Campbell spoke boldly as she celebrated a “history-making night,” both for herself and the other Democrats on the ballot.”My faith has allowed me to turn significant pain into purpose,” she said. With a female-driven team by her side, she added, we “will lead Massachusetts forward — and it’s about damn time.”

Campbell’s speech was interrupted by a wave of cheers that rang out from the back of the room to the balconies, and after a brief pause and a wide smile, Campbell continued.

”[This is] the first time you have elected a woman of color and a Black woman to serve as attorney general in Massachusetts,” she said. “We don’t just say representation matters, we are showing it, and that history and responsibility is not lost on me.”

”I will come to work every day with joy, hope, possibility, integrity, and accountability to you the people,” she added. “I look forward to getting to work for a more fair and just Commonwealth.”

President Biden called Maura Healey, White House says — 10:36 p.m.

By the Associated Press

President Joe Biden has made several “congratulatory” calls to fellow Democrats on Tuesday evening, according to the White House.

The White House said Biden has already reached out to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

The Associated Press has not declared Spanberger, a two-term incumbent, the winner in Virginia’s 7th district race.

A quick historical reminder... — 10:34 p.m.

By the Associated Press

More often than not, the president’s party typically faces significant losses in midterm elections.

Since 1934, only Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934, Bill Clinton in 1998, and George W. Bush in 2002 saw their parties gain seats in the midterms.

Some recent presidents saw big losses in their first midterm races. Republicans under Donald Trump lost 40 House seats but gained two Senate seats in 2018; Democrats under Barack Obama lost 63 House seats and six Senate seats in 2010, and Democrats under Clinton lost 52 House seats and eight Senate seats in 1994.

Allan Fung concedes, Seth Magaziner keeps R.I. Second Congressional District seat blue — 10:30 p.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick, Globe Staff

In a race drawing national attention, Democrat Seth Magaziner beat back Republican Allan W. Fung in the battle for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat, which has been in Democratic hands for more than three decades.

Fung conceded with 98 percent of polling places reporting. Magaziner had 50.1 percent of the vote, Fung had 47.0 percent, and Moderate Party candidate William H. Gilbert had 2.7 percent, according to the state Board of Elections.

Democrat Becca Balint will be Vermont’s first woman in Congress — 10:26 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.

Balint, the president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle-school teacher, beat the other major party candidate, Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican primary. Three independents and one libertarian candidate were also in the race.

The rare opening in Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation occurred after long-serving U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, announced last November that he would not seek reelection. Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch ran for Leahy’s seat, opening up Vermont’s one seat in the U.S. House.

While Vermont is often considered one of the more liberal states in the country, with a higher-than-average percentage of women serving in the state Legislature, it recently became the only state to have never sent a woman to Congress.

Republican Geoff Diehl is set to speak soon. Watch live. — 10:25 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor, is set to speak soon. His opponent, Maura Healey, will win the seat, the AP has projected. Watch it live.

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet reelected to US Senate — 10:23 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting Republican businessman and first-time challenger Joe O’Dea.

Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important the issue is to the blue-leaning state of Colorado. O’Dea was the rare Republican to support Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights ruling that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned this summer. But that didn’t help him.

Bennet’s campaign hammered O’Dea on his opposition to abortions late in a pregnancy and on his support for the very GOP-appointed justices who overturned Roe.

Elizabeth Warren cheers on ‘battle-tested’ Maura Healey — 10:18 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

Following Maura Healey at Democrats’ Election Night party in Boston, Senator Elizabeth Warren took the stage to congratulate her on a win that she said stands in stark contrast to the tone in other parts of the country.

”People of conscience came together to stand up for democracy… and because we did, we won big in Massachusetts,” Warren said.

”Now the votes are in, and we are sending a battle-tested leader [onto] Beacon Hill who has shattered a couple glass ceilings along the way,” she continued. “Here at home in Massachusetts, we have a lot to celebrate. We can see our future, and it is bright, and it is blue.”

Is New England holding off the red wave? — 10:13 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

With Seth Magaziner fending off Allan Fung to keep Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District in the Democratic column, New England is buoying Democrats’ hopes that the midterms won’t be a blowout.

That was a race that Republicans felt strongly they would pick up, pointing to an ability to eat deep into Democratic territory.

Now, Democrats still may well lose control of one or both chambers of Congress, and that’s all that matters for their legislative hopes. But Democrats will also argue that a smaller Republican majority and more of a red ripple than a red wave, if it materializes that way, is a sign of their appeal.

Since 1934, the party that holds the presidency has lost an average of 28 House seats and four Senate seats in the midterms, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara. If Republicans underperform that margin, Democrats might see their losses with a slight silver lining.

GOP Senator Johnson faces challenge in battleground Wisconsin — 10:06 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sought to win a third term on Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator.

Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP’s biggest campaign themes this cycle as it tries to win back control of the Senate.

An hour after polls closed, with more than a third of the expected votes counted, Barnes held a narrow lead fueled by votes from Democratic-heavy Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Barnes, already the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Both Barnes and Johnson each attempted to paint the other as too radical for Wisconsin, a perennial swing state that Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden by slim margins each time.

Northeastern University Republicans anticipate a red House, unsure on Senate — 9:59 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe correspondent

Members of Northeastern University’s college Republican and Democrat clubs settled into a classroom in the basement of the school’s International Village dormitory to watch election results come in.

As Jake Tapper ran through the night’s most influential races on CNN, around 7:45 p.m., attendees dished out pizza and a gallon jug of Arizona Iced Tea while poking fun at the cable network’s candidate photo choices.

Trevor Hougen, a 28-year-old Republican graduate student, was the first to arrive. Originally from California, he said he has not been in Massachusetts long enough to have an opinion on its management, but said he believes in the popular vote.

”If most people in Massachusetts feel the people in office are doing a good job and they should vote them back in, and that’s the popular demand, I’m fine with that,” Hougen said.

He said states that used to seem solidly partisan are churning out tighter and tighter races, so it is hard to predict Tuesday’s results, especially in the Senate. Hougen said he was optimistic, though, that Republicans could end with control of the House.

Zac Ojjeh, a 19-year-old Republican, said he is most focused on the New York governor’s race, where Republican Lee Zeldin trailed incumbent Kathy Hochul as of 9:30 p.m.

As the tallies came in after 9 p.m. polls closed, Ojjeh said he would “be shocked” if the Republicans did not take the House. He said the Senate is a different story, though, blaming poor strategy and candidate choice in key states.

”I didn’t like that Walker was put on, I don’t think he should have been the guy for Georgia, same with Oz,” Ojjeh said. “If they didn’t strike down Roe v. Wade, the Republicans would have won everything. I wasn’t for them striking it down for this exact reason. It’s not popular.”

Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections — 9:56 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential battleground to protect abortion rights in the state constitution, and Kentucky, a GOP stronghold where a legal battle over a restrictive law is already underway.

Voters in solidly Democratic California and Vermont also were deciding measures that would enshrine such rights in their state constitutions.

The question for Montana voters was whether to create criminal penalties for health care providers unless they do everything “medically appropriate and reasonable” to save the life of a baby after birth, including the rare possibility of birth after an attempted abortion.

In Michigan, supporters of the measure collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history.

The measure, if passed, would put a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion. A state judge has blocked the ban, but another court could revive it after the Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The initiative would negate that ban and affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.

By the Associated Press

For a swing state, there’s been remarkably little motion in Nevada’s polls. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt have been locked in a neck-and-neck race for weeks.

Both have hit hard on national party talking points, with Laxalt blaming inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies, and Cortez Masto promising to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and to fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

But those issues aren’t necessarily sure-fire wins. As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, the results of nail-biting race may hinge on nuance.

Vermont GOP Governor Phil Scott reelected in deep blue state — 9:50 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive.

Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates.

Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden, ensuring that vulnerable Vermonters are helped and growing the economy. He said that work is not yet finished.

Although a Republican, Scott was a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Along with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — neither of whom sought re-election in 2022 — Scott has often been highlighted in national politics as among Republicans not caught up in the Make American Great Again version of the party that has emerged in recent years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reelected in New York — 9:46 p.m.

By the Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

At an election night gathering for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, awaiting news on her own campaign results, Schumer promised the crowd, “I will keep this fight up for as long as it takes to win.”

On social media, he said, “Representing New York in the U.S. Senate is the honor of a lifetime. Thank you, New York, for putting your faith in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to serve and deliver for you!”

Maura Healey touts historic nature of her projected win in Election Night address — 9:43 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

With her projected victory in the Massachusetts’s governor’s race, Maura Healey will be the first woman and first openly gay person elected to the state’s top post.

Healey addressed the historic nature of her projected win.

“Tonight, I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out there,” she said. “I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever you want to be. And nothing, and no one can ever get in your way, except your own imagination, and that’s not going to happen. Tonight, to all of you, and to all of you out there, with the help of so many, we made history. Didn’t we? We did!”

“I stand before you tonight proud to be the first woman and the first gay person ever elected governor of Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Ainsley Fairweather, 10, listened to Mayor Wu speak while attending the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s Election Night, celebrating Maura Healey’s historic win as the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

‘I’ll be a governor for everyone,’ Maura Healey tells supporters at Election Night party — 9:40 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maura Healey, who will win the Massachusetts governor’s race, according to the Associated Press, addressed supporters Tuesday night at Democrats’ Election Night watch party in Boston, telling the crowd she will “be a governor for everyone,” regardless of who they voted for.

Chants of “Maura! Maura! Maura!” rang out from the crowd before Healey spoke.

“I’m here tonight because of the people across this state who’ve taken the time to talk with me about their lives and their dreams,” Healey said. “What they want and what they need. Your stories have driven everything that I’ve done. To those who voted for me, and to those who didn’t, I want you to know I’ll be a governor for everyone, and I’ll work with anyone who’s up for making a difference in this state.”

Projected Massachusetts Governor Elect Maura Healey speaks to followers

Kim Driscoll touts projected win for historic governor-lieutenant governor ticket — 9:36 p.m

.By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

”We made history,” began Kim Driscoll as she took the stage at the Democrats’ Election Night party in Boston to rousing applause. “Actually, we made her-story!”

Amid cheers of “We love you, Kim!” Driscoll thanked her supporters, who she said voted with “one powerful clear voice and said, ‘It’s time.’”

Driscoll, projected by the AP to be the state’s new lieutenant governor, then turned her attention to Maura Healey and the other Democratic candidates on the ballot.

”Let’s give it up!” Driscoll said. “It’s been said that history is made by those who show up and do the work, and I’m proud to say that thanks to you… we got it done.”

Ayanna Pressley speech at Democrats’ Election Night watch party paused over medical episode in crowd — 9:30 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Correspondent

Following Mayor Michelle Wu, Representative Ayanna Pressley took the stage at Democrats’ Election Night party to the tune of Beyoncé's “Break My Soul” to celebrate the prospect of a third term and share in the excitement of Healey’s victory.

”We are making history, we are making change, and most of all we are rejecting the politics of fear and hatred,” Pressley said. “I believe in the power of us.”Pressley paused her remarks briefly to call medical personnel to a person having a medical episode near the front of the stage.

One of our community members needs medical support. … Let’s get a doctor up front,” she said.

Once they were attended to, Pressley returned to the stage.

”We will not and we do not walk in the direction of fear and hatred. When our nation becomes more equitable, everyone benefits, and Massachusetts is leading the change,” Pressley said. “Tonight’s historic electoral victories are just the beginning. We are going to change the narrative of peoples lives. We take our rightful place as we show the nation what is possible!”

Representative Ayanna Pressley spoke during a Democratic election night party on Tuesday. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Confidence growing at Maggie Hassan’s Election Night party — 9:28 p.m.

By Alexander Thompson, Globe Correspondent

There was an air of growing confidence at a conference center on the outskirts of Manchester where Senator Maggie Hassan will speak later tonight as the early numbers came in, giving hints that it might be an easier night for the Hassan camp than tightening final polls suggested.

Rob Werner, the state director of the League of Conservation Voters, pointed to the returns from Rochester, N.H., which showed Hassan ahead.

“That’s significant because Trump won Rochester in ‘16,” he said.

Werner, stirring a cocktail behind a wall of cameras facing a stage where Hassan will, win or lose, appear later tonight, expressed skepticism of the late polling, much of which was done by Republican-leaning firms, he said.

Long-time Teamsters political organizer and former president of the union’s Local 633, Dennis Caza said the mood was “cautious optimism.”

The 5,500 Teamsters in New Hampshire and thousands more retirees are split three ways between Republican, Democrat, and independent, but the union has been campaigning hard for Hassan and Representative Chris Pappas, he said.

”Chris Pappas and Maggie Hassan are great candidates,” he said. However, “New Hampshire has always been a purple state. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Diehl campaign manager calls AP projecting Healey win ‘premature’ — 9:23 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe Staff

At about 9 p.m. Diehl campaign manager Amanda Orlando addressed the crowd, labeling the AP’s call in the gubernatorial race at 8:01 p.m. “irresponsible” and “extremely premature.

”Town clerks through the state should be given the opportunity to do their jobs “and count every vote,” she said. Orlando added that 95 percent of the state’s vote needed to be counted.”We’re going to wait,” she said.

Beto O’Rourke hopes to upset Texas Governor Abbott’s bid for third term — 9:20 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O’Rourke reached for an upset in America’s biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.

More than 5 million early votes had been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates’ campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.

Five months later, state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman sooner at Robb Elementary School. O’Rourke said the shooting, one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history, crystalized the stakes of the election as Abbott waved off calls for tougher gun laws. O’Rourke also has sought to animate voters over Abbott signing an abortion ban that makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

But Abbott, 64, has remained formidable in a state where Republicans have won every governor’s race since 1994.

There are two races within the Georgia Senate race — 9:17 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

As Georgia results keep pouring in, we still don’t know who will win the highly contested Senate seat in the state. In fact, we may not for weeks.

The candidates, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, are competing in two ways.

Obviously, they both want to be ahead at the end of the night. But they’re also fighting with the 50 percent threshold. If no candidate breaks that mark, the race will go to a runoff, and tonight’s results won’t really matter if they can’t be replicated in December.

Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains — 9:14 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters.

Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. It was propelled by the state’s fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of then-President Donald Trump.

This time, the unpopular president, Joe Biden, is from Kelly’s own party, and the environment looks less favorable for Democrats.

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate. It’s a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by Republicans and will offer clues about whether Democratic success here was an aberration during the Trump presidency or an enduring phenomenon.

Kelly has distanced himself from Biden, particularly on border security, and plays down his Democratic affiliation. Masters emerged bruised from the contentious Republican primary and struggled to raise money, but polls suggest the race is nonetheless close.

What a chance encounter in Miami tells us about Florida — 9:11 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Republicans are trouncing Democrats in Florida, even in diverse and urban Miami-Dade County. Democrats knew the state was becoming difficult for them, but the results are dire. How could that be?

As one indicator, I can’t help but think about this vignette from our terrific Two Weeks in America project, where my colleague Mark Shanahan encountered some Cubans in Miami.

“They said they’re terrified the United States is tilting left and a few referred to President Biden as a radical socialist,” Shanahan reported.

Florida is heavily Latino, but that includes a lot of Cuban, Venezuelan, and Nicaraguan expatriates, for whom socialism (which a small handful of Democrats openly embrace) has been synonymous with all that’s wrong in their home countries.

Dan McKee wins first full term as Rhode Island governor — 9:04 p.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe Staff

Democratic incumbent Governor Dan McKee, who inherited Rhode Island’s top job 20 months ago and has guided the state through the second half of the COVID-19 pandemic, won a full four-year term Tuesday, defeating Republican newcomer Ashley Kalus.

With 90 percent of precincts reporting, McKee had 56 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections.

Polls just closed in a number of states — 9:00 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Polls just closed in Arizona, Colorado, and Wisconsin, where Senate races could determine control of the chamber.

Follow live results.

State Representative Liz Miranda lauds Healey, ‘slate of strong women’ — 8:59 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

State Representative Liz Miranda entered the ballroom already laughing and hugging fellow Democrats just after 8:30 p.m. Wrapping Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence director Ruth Zakarin in a tight embrace, Miranda talked excitedly about the possibilities that she said await the Commonwealth in the coming years.

”With a slate of strong women, I’m looking forward to what we will do with this representation,” Miranda said. “Mass incarceration, maternal health, these are all issues dear to me that I’m excited to see those in power work on to improve life for our marginalized communities, so we can finally be the state we say we are.”

Here’s where the four ballot questions stand — 8:55 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

We’re tracking live results on all four ballot questions.

Question 1 asks whether Massachusetts should amend its flat 5 percent state income tax to add a surcharge on the highest earners, with the proceeds designated for education and transportation.

Question 2 would require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premiums on patient care rather than administrative costs.

Question 3 would gradually increase the number of locations where a single company can sell beer or wine, from nine to 18. It would also reduce the cap on all-alcohol licenses, or the number of locations where a company can sell hard alcohol, from nine to seven.

Question 4 asks voters whether to uphold a new law that allows residents without legal status to apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license.

Maura Healey is set to speak shortly. Watch live. — 8:50 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Maura Healey, who will win Massachusetts’s governor’s race, the AP projected, is set to speak shortly.

Watch her address supporters live.

Ticket splitting is alive and well through early returns — 8:46 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Even as the country feels increasingly split into red and blue camps, ticket splitting seems prevalent all over the country.

In Georgia, Senator Raphael Warnock is outperforming is fellow Democrat Stacy Abrams, vying for the governor’s race, by 3 percentage points, while his opponent, Herschel Walker, is underperforming the state’s Republican governor by about 4 percentage points.

In New Hampshire, Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan’s challenger, Republican Don Bolduc, is underperforming GOP Governor Chris Sununu by more than 13 percentage points.

In Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine is outperforming Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance by 11 percentage points.

All of these are early results and the Senate races aren’t called yet. But it indicates that even as partisan as our politics are these days, individual candidates still make a difference.

Republican Marco Rubio wins reelection to US Senate from Florida — 8:43 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida easily won another term on Tuesday, beating Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, AP’s Brendan Farrington reports.

Once the quintessential swing state, Rubio’s victory appeared to be further evidence of Florida’s hardening conservative politics. Demings was unable to unseat Rubio despite raising more money and drawing national attention with her role in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

There will be at least two new faces in the Senate Republican caucus — 8:42 p.m.

By the Associated Press

There will be at least two new faces in the Senate Republican caucus.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma has won a special election to serve the final four years of longtime Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe’s fifth-term in the Senate. Inhofe announced in February that he would resign before completing the six-year term. In Alabama, Katie Britt, a former chief of staff for the retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, has won her bid to succeed her old boss. Shelby, who is retiring, first took office in 1987.

Republican Chris Sununu wins fourth term as New Hampshire governor — 8:40 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu defeated Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman on Tuesday, becoming only the second governor in New Hampshire history to win a fourth term.

After facing intense pressure to run for U.S. Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he instead decided to seek another two-year term as governor. Saying he was ill suited to the slow speed of politics in Washington, he argued he could have a bigger and more direct impact as governor than as a senator.

He easily defeated five other Republicans in the Sept. 13 primary, while Sherman, a physician from Rye who has served two terms in the state Senate, was unopposed for his party’s nomination.

Sherman, 65, made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign, criticizing Sununu for signing a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. He also accused Sununu of prioritizing his own ambitions over his constituents and caving to the demands of extremists in the Legislature.

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas — 8:35 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.

In Maryland, Wes Moore is elected as state’s first Black governor, the AP projects — 8:34 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.

Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

Kathy Hochul waits to see if she’ll be first woman to win election as New York’s governor — 8:33 p.m.

By the Associated Press

While Kathy Hochul waits to see if she’ll become the first woman to win election as New York’s governor, invitees to her campaign party are assembling under a quite literal glass ceiling.

AP photographer Mary Altaffer is at Capitale, an event space in Manhattan’s Chinatown playing host to Hochul’s Election Night party. This isn’t the first time Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned last year amid scandal, has stood under a glass ceiling.

Hochul held her Democratic primary victory party at a similar space earlier this year, AP’s Michelle L. Price reported at the time.

“I’m also here because I stand on the shoulders of generations of women, generations of women who constantly had to bang up against that glass ceiling,” Hochul said in June. “To the women of New York, this one’s for you.”

Hochul faces Republican congressman Lee Zeldin in the general election.

A Florida Democrat will be the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, AP projects — 8:28 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, winning a Florida House seat.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

He ran against Calvin Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a “Christian, conservative, constitutionalist” candidate for office.

Read more about Frost.

Democrats start to celebrate Healey’s win — 8:24 p.m.

By Ivy Scott, Globe Staff

The ambiance at the Democratic party in Boston was jovial around 8 on Tuesday night, with whoops and hollers as the first eyes caught sight of Healey’s early victory.

Tessa and Jen Lucey, friends of Healey’s who played basketball with the governor-elect in women’s leagues around Boston in the late ‘90s, called Healey “the shining light in everything that’s been going on” around the country.

”I can’t put it into words, I’m just so thankful,” said Jen Lucey, 46. Lucey added that she and her partner drove down from Vermont with their children to celebrate.

”We voted for Maura for attorney general when we still lived here,” Tessa, 55, said, “and this time, we voted with our hearts.”

Their friends, Cris and Michelle Rothfuss, made a similar drive up from southern Rhode Island to watch the victory unfold in person.

”She’s a pocket of sanity,” Cris Rothfuss said. “It’s exciting to see a governor who cares about doing the job, and not just about having the position, so I’m excited to see what she can do for Massachusetts.”

How many seats will it take to flip Congress? — 8:20 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Republicans don’t need to net many wins to take control of Congress.

The Senate is divided 50-50, with Democrats getting the majority by virtue of Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote as the vice president. The GOP would only need to gain a net of one seat to flip power.

With four toss-up races, three of which feature vulnerable Democratic incumbents, Republicans have several opportunities to claim the majority.

In the House, Republicans need to net a gain of five seats to take power. Analysts predict that scenario is likely based on polling.

In a wave election, the party who will own the majority in either chamber may be clear early. But if races are close, we may not know for some time.

In the House, Democrats do have some seat pickup opportunities out West, including in California, which could affect the net gain totals. And in the Senate, there will be a runoff in the Georgia race if neither candidate crosses the 50% threshold, a distinct possibility with a third-party candidate on the ballot. That could mean a repeat of 2020, when the balance of power depended on the outcome of the December runoff election.

Voters weigh in from New Hampshire polls — 8:18 p.m.

By Alexander Thompson, Globe correspondent

Sharon Hilfiker, 70, a nurse from Derry, N.H., said her top issues were crime, inflation, and the Southern border. She’s not worried about crime in Derry, but crime across the country where she has family in Florida, New York, and Las Vegas.

”I’ve had to continue working because my 401k has taken a nosedive, the cost of food, the cost of everything.”

Hilfiker voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Donald Trump in 2020 and often splits her ticket, but this year she voted “100% Republican.”

Jacob Spellman, 22, a student at Southern New Hampshire University from Derry said “women’s rights honestly [are the biggest issue],” adding that he finds the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “abhorrent.”

He said he had friends who have been personally impacted by the issue and many others who distraught at the decision and said he voted straight Democrat.

On Election Day, Magaziner confident voters will keep Second Congressional District seat blue — 8:14 p.m.

By Alexa Gagosz, Globe Staff

About an hour before the polls closed on Election Day, Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said he knew the stakes in the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat couldn’t be higher.

On every issue, “We are on the side of Rhode Islanders,” said Magaziner, who said he has felt confident in taking on his opponent Republican Allan W. Fung. “[Voters] are going to choose to keep this seat in the Democratic column so we can continue sending Rhode Island values to Washington.”

In a race that has drawn national attention, former Cranston mayor Allan W. Fung and Magaziner, a Democrat, have gone head-to-head for months for the seat vacated by longtime US Representative James Langevin. In October, a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll showed Fung leading Democrat Seth Magaziner, which could mean flipping a seat that has been held by Democrats since the early 1990s. Approximately 13 percent of those who responded to the poll were still undecided.

Democrat Richard Blumenthal will win reelection to Senate from Connecticut, AP projects — 8:12 p.m.

By the Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Blumenthal, 76, the state’s former attorney general, focused much of his campaign on being a backstop for abortion rights in Connecticut and Democratic policies in Washington. Blumenthal vowed to fight any effort in Congress to impose a national abortion ban that would override Connecticut’s current law. Abortion is legal in Connecticut with restrictions.

He also warned democracy would be at risk if the GOP gained control of the U.S. Senate.

“We are in a break-the-glass moment in this democracy,” Blumenthal said after accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination in August. “And we need to stand up to the Trump Republicans, to special interests, to anyone who would put us back in time on workers’ rights, women’s rights, civil rights and liberties. It is the fight of our lifetime.”

Why there’s buzz about Florida — 8:10 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Political junkies are raising their eyebrows at early results in Florida.

The results aren’t hugely important for the national picture, though a few Republican pickups in House seats there would matter for overall House control. But the margin of victory for Republicans in the state is even wider than expected and suggest the state could be dramatically slipping away from being a swing state and into the solidly red category.

In highly diverse and urban Miami-Dade county, even the early vote, which skews Democratic, seems to be breaking significantly for Republicans. If those margins were to hold or even grow, it could reshape the way Democrats think about the political map and could further propel Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in his presidential ambitions.

Republican Ron DeSantis will win reelection for governor in Florida, the AP projects — 8:07 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals.

In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.

He gained significant national attention during the start of the coronavirus pandemic through his outspoken opposition to continued lockdowns and to mask and vaccine mandates, and eventually displayed an eagerness to wade into nearly any cultural divide, including immigration, gender, education and more.

Maura Healey defeats Geoff Diehl in race for Mass. governor, AP projects — 8:02 p.m.

By Emma Platoff and Matt Stout, Globe Staff

Maura Healey, a former civil rights attorney and professional basketball player who vaulted to the national stage by suing Donald Trump and corporate giants, is projected to defeat Republican Geoff Diehl in the race for Massachusetts governor, according to the Associated Press, making her the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor of Massachusetts.

Should Democrats sweep the statewide races Tuesday, they would celebrate a suite of historic firsts. Andrea Campbell, the former Boston city councilor who escaped the school-to-prison pipeline that ensnared her brothers and went on to run for attorney general, would become the first Black woman elected to statewide office here. Healey and running mate Kim Driscoll could become the first two women elected governor and lieutenant governor at the same time in any state.

Shortly after the AP announced its projection for Healey, Diehl’s campaign said in a tweet that voters were still waiting in lines to cast their ballots in “numerous” communities across the state.”If you’re still in line to vote, please stay in line and cast your ballot!” the tweet said.

Polls have closed in Mass. Follow live election results on top state posts. — 8:00 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman and Nick Stoico, Globe Correspondent

In the race for governor, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey faces former Republican state Representative Geoff Diehl and Libertarian Kevin Reed. Healey, who has a healthy lead in the polls, would be the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the state.

And with Healey running for governor, there’s an open race for attorney general between Republican James R. McMahon III and Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who would be the first Black woman to hold the job.

We’re also tracking live results in the race for lieutenant governor, auditor, secretary of state, and the four ballot questions.

Follow live results here.

Boston University students gather for election night watch party — 7:56 p.m.

By Katie Mogg, Globe Correspondent

Students at Boston University gathered around 7 p.m. for an election night watch party hosted by clubs Boston University College Democrats and College of Arts and Sciences Student Government to witness the results of tonight’s election.

CNN was projected on a big screen in the Rajen Kilachand Center for Integrated Life Sciences and Engineering as students played election-themed bingo and snacked on tacos.

Alice Scollins, a political science student at Boston University and the president of Boston University College Democrats, said she feels privileged to live in a blue state like Massachusetts.

“I know that our representatives … like Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell believe in a woman’s right to choose and believe in basic democratic principles,” said Scollins, 20. “But it is scary to see everything else that’s going on in the country.”

Scollins said she doesn’t know what she can do to help fight for the democratic cause while already living in such a blue state.

“I’m honestly a little scared,” she said.

A malfunction in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories — 7:50 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted.

Still, the issue gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day.

Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump’s own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden.

At issue were printers that were not producing dark enough markings on the ballots, which required election officials to change the printer settings. Until then, some voters who tried to insert their ballots into voting tabulators were forced to wait and use other machines or were told they could leave their ballots in a drop box. Those votes were expected to be counted Wednesday.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he was sorry for the inconvenience.

“Every legal vote will be tabulated. I promise,” he said.

The issue affected about 25% of voting centers in Maricopa County, which includes metropolitan Phoenix. It was not immediately clear how many ballots were affected.

Inside Geoff Diehl’s election night party — 7:45 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe Staff

At about 7:30 p.m., the mood at Geoff Diehl’s election night party was upbeat. Scores of people filtered into the party. People chatted amicably, sipped wine, and ate appetizers. Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” played over the loudspeakers.

Sarah Diehl, no relation as far as she knows to the candidate, said she was a lifelong Democrat from Cambridge but was supporting the GOP candidate this time around. She thought parents should have more say in school curriculum.

“He really listens to you, he doesn’t dismiss you,” said the 64-year-old retired educator.

The national attention in Rhode Island’s second district — 7:40 p.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick, Globe Staff

In a race that is drawing national attention, Republican Allan W. Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner are competing for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat, which has been in Democratic hands for more than three decades.

Democrats have held the Second Congressional District since Republican Representative Claudine Schneider left office in January 1991, and Rhode Island has not elected a Republican to the US House since Representative Ronald K. Machtley stepped down from the First Congressional District seat in January 1995.

A GOP victory in deep-blue Rhode Island would pack symbolic significance since there are no House Republicans from New England currently serving, and Maine’s Susan Collins is the only Republican senator from the region.

Early signs of ticket splitting in Georgia — 7:35 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

It may elate Democrats to see some of the early results in Georgia. That’s not because the margins are expected to hold, but there’s a key sign for their Senate hopes that as votes start to come in, there’s evidence of ticket splitting.

The popular incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp is pulling in more voters than Senate hopeful and football star Herschel Walker. With very few results in, Kemp has 43.2 percent of the vote compared with Walker’s 38.9 percent.

That’s a difference beyond what the Libertarian candidate in the Senate race is getting, at 1.4 percent. If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock can peel a few percentage points of Kemp supporters into his column, it could be very good news for Democrats in that state.

Polls close in Mass. in 30 minutes — 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., polls close in 16 states and Washington, D.C.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are among them.

Here’s a rundown:

Rand Paul will win reelection over rival Charles Booker, AP projects — 7:21 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Booker was the first Black Kentuckian to run as the state’s Democratic nominee for the Senate, but his trailblazing campaign came up short against Paul. It was Booker’s second bid for the Senate. In 2020, he barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival routed that year by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election.

Paul has gained a national voice in promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. One of the Senate’s most contrarian voices, he also denounced what he views as government overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a dozen years as senator, Paul has regularly gone his own way, even putting himself at odds with his own party. The outspoken conservative has railed repeatedly against socialism, foreign aid and what he sees as excessive spending that he blames for driving up the nation’s debt.

Don’t get too excited (or dejected) too early — 7:15 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

As the first votes of the night come in, resist the urge to read too much into the numbers. Depending on the state, analysts predict either a red or blue mirage. In some states, mail-in ballots and early votes get released first — which tend to skew Democratic. That makes it look like Democrats are farther ahead than they are.

In other states, Election Day votes get released first, and the opposite is true. It also depends which regions are reporting results, with urban centers trending Democratic and rural ones more Republican. It will take time to put the numbers in context and have a good sense of the trajectory, so buckle up and muster up some patience.

Peter Welch will win Vermont US Senate race, AP projects — 7:10 p.m.

By Globe Staff

The AP is reporting that Vermont Democrat Peter Welch has won election to US Senate.

In August, voters chose Welch, a House representative, to replace the retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, who had held the seat since 1975 and was the last of Congress’s so-called Watergate babies.

Welch’s decision to run for the Senate seat opened up his seat in the House, the first time since 2006 that there have been any openings in Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation.

During his years in Congress, Welch has been one of Vermont’s top vote-getters.

Welch faced retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy, who defeated former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan in August’s Republican primary for the Senate seat.

A long night (or week), but possibly with a few early indicators — 7:00 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

If you’re hoping to go to bed early on Election Night, you might be disappointed.

Counting could stretch more than just all night, with Pennsylvania’s tabulation of mail-in ballots likely to take days. If races are close, especially in the West where mail-in balloting is common, results may not be clear until later in the week.

[ Why we likely won’t know the results of the election for days — and why that’s OK ]

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be early indicators of how the night is going. A few races on the East Coast are worth watching:

In New Hampshire, how Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fares could be a bellwether for control of the Senate. Should she fall to right-wing firebrand Don Bolduc, a retired general, then Democrats could be in for a drubbing all across the country and would likely lose the Senate majority.

The same will be true of New Hampshire’s two House races, featuring Democrats Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster. Pappas, Kuster, and Hassan have been favored in the polls, though by decreasing margins.

Several closely contested congressional races in Virginia could have results earlier in the night, including moderate Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger’s attempt in Northern Virginia to fend off a Republican challenger. How she finishes could be informative.

While polling predicts Republicans are likely in for the better night, an early indication that Democrats could fare better than expected would be in North Carolina, where an open Senate seat leaning toward Democrats or even being extremely close would indicate polls may have underestimated Democratic support.

An unexpected contender in one of the most competitive races in Mass. — 6:50 p.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

Polls were still open Tuesday as voters made their picks for who will represent them as the state’s next government watchdog — an unexpected contender for one of the most competitive races in a cycle tinged with the feeling of inevitability that Democrats will trounce their opponents in every race.

Competing for the job of state auditor are state Senator Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, and Republican Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museumand the one statewide GOP candidate that outgoing Governor Charlie Baker threw his weight behind.

The position is being vacated by Auditor Suzanne M. Bump, a Democrat who did not run for re-election.

The auditor’s office, which is responsible for regularly auditing the state’s 200-plus agencies, has not been known for making big news or having an outsized influence. The auditor’s main duty is to oversee the collection of data from a government entity, program, or contractor to identify misspending or neglect of duties.

But this election cycle, the office was thrust into the news in perhaps the most heated contest for a constitutional office in Massachusetts this cycle. The general election campaign, colored by finger-pointing, negative campaign ads, and a mass Election Day eve robotext, put the relatively unknown position on the map.

The Georgia polls close in 20 minutes 🚨 — 6:40 p.m.

Polls close in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, and Vermont at 7 p.m.

The Democratic vibes in Mass. are good. Elsewhere? Not so much. — 6:35 p.m.

By Mike Damiano and Katie Mogg, Globe Staff

By midday Tuesday the scene inside Santarpio’s Pizza in East Boston looked like an election night victory party. And why not? Maura Healey, Andrea Campbell, Katherine Clark, and Lydia Edwards — all in attendance — were poised to win big.

“I am going to win tonight,” said Edwards of her state Senate reelection campaign while standing on a chair and addressing a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. Healey, Campbell, and Clark — running for governor, attorney general, and Congress, respectively — easily could have said the same if the polls are to be believed.

But Democratic officials in other states — and liberal voters here — were less sanguine, as the prospect of a red wave in races across the country loomed.

If you watch one House race, watch this one in New Hampshire — 6:25 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

Control of the House is a major story. There are roughly three dozen competitive House districts. But if there’s just one to follow, watch what happens in New Hampshire in its First Congressional district.

This is not because of regional bias toward New England, but because of timing. The first two competitive congressional races that will be called on Tuesday night are probably Indiana’s First Congressional District and New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. Both states close their polls earlier and generally count their votes quickly. (Other states, not so much.)

New Hampshire’s First District is a good proxy for a lot of other contests. It’s a district with a slight Republican advantage that is represented by Chris Pappas, a two-term centrist Democrat. However, Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former Donald Trump press staffer, is the one with the momentum. The early results from this race could tell us a lot about how the rest of the night will go.

Where will Massachusetts voters land on the ‘millionaires tax’? — 6:15 p.m.

By Jon Chesto, Globe Staff

After nearly a decade of political maneuvering, Massachusetts voters got the opportunity to decide on Tuesday whether to impose an income tax surcharge on the state’s wealthiest residents to help pay for education and transportation.

For many people on both sides of the issue, the “millionaires tax,” formally Question 1 on the ballot, was the biggest reason to head to the polls. Many other races, including for governor, were widely considered foregone conclusions.

Proponents said Question 1 would institute a fairer tax system by adding 4 percentage points to the state’s 5 percent income tax rate for earnings over $1 million a year. The surtax would hit an estimated 20,000 or so taxpayers each year, starting with returns filed in 2023. It would initially bring in about $1.2 billion a year, or around 2 percent of the state’s current budget, according to the Department of Revenue.

Opponents worried about the damage the tax on high earners would cause to the state’s economic competitiveness, both in perception and reality, and funded ads that tried to paint the tax as harmful to small-business owners and homeowners in particular.

Dan McKee and Ashley Kalus square off in race for Rhode Island governor — 6:05 p.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe Staff

It’s the mayor of Rhode Island versus the outsider, in the truest sense of the word, in the race for governor.

Democratic incumbent Governor Dan McKee, a former mayor of Cumberland who was twice elected statewide to be lieutenant governor, is facing a spirited challenge from Republican Ashley Kalus, who moved to Rhode Island last year and registered to vote in January.

The two rivals have run intensely negative campaigns since emerging from their respective primaries in September, with McKee framing Kalus as a “seagull manager” who has been “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island,” and Kalus repeatedly questioning the integrity and competence of McKee during his 20 months in the state’s top job.

Polls close in Georgia in an hour. Will Warnock or Walker reach the threshold? — 6:00 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

The Georgia senate race has been among the highest-profile, most expensive, and most controversial all year. But there is another reason to watch closely: the percentage of the vote the winner gets.

Georgia is a run-off state. That means the winner must get 50 percent of the vote or the contest narrows and the top-vote getters compete in an additional election in early December. Run-offs took place in the last two Georgia Senate elections, and the same Libertarian candidate who forced a run-off two years ago is running again.

There’s a decent chance that when the dust settles on the midterms the Senate could be 49-50, and the eyes of the world will once again be on Georgia — and another run-off. Conversely, if either Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock or Republican challenger Herschel Walker easily gets over 50 percent of the vote, that will say a lot about what is happening in the rest of the country.

This New England Congressional district is moving sharply to the right — 5:50 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

No Congressional district in New England has moved more to the Republican Party than this Congressional district 2, in northern Maine.

Fittingly, no other House Democrat has voted less with the Democratic Party than the person who represents this district, Jared Golden. Golden ousted Republican Bruce Poliquin to win in 2018, being the first race for federal office that was decided by the method of Ranked Choice Voting.

Poliquin is seeking a rematch this year and Ranked Choice Voting will still be in effect.

By Amanda Milkovits, Globe Staff

Out since dawn for a long day of crisscrossing the 2nd Congressional District for last-minute votes, former Cranston mayor Allan W. Fung arrived at his polling place at Hope Highlands School late Tuesday morning to a sort of homecoming.

Fung and his wife, state Representative Barbara Fenton-Fung, were greeted by volunteers and well-wishers, buoyed by recent polling giving him the edge in the Congressional race. “I feel better in this election cycle than in ‘14 and ‘18,” Fung told reporters outside the school. “We’ve shaken a lot of hands, we’ve been at people’s doors, at the fairs and festivals, and just talking to voters, I feel good about today.”

Vermont will likely make some history — 5:35 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

Vermont only sends two Senators and a single member of the House to Washington because of its small population. This is important to understand for two reasons:

First, the three person delegation will change for the first time in 16 years.

Second, it’s almost a lock that the winner of the US House race will be Democratic nominee Becca Balint, who will be the first woman ever to represent Vermont in Washington.

On the ballot in 5 states: 🍃🍃🍃 — 5:25 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

Polls show Andrea Campbell could be Massachusetts’ first Black female AG — 5:15 p.m.

Democrat Andrea Campbell could become the first Black woman to be elected attorney general in Massachusetts on Tuesday, with polls showing her holding a decided advantage over Republican Jay McMahon.

Read more from Ivy Scott and Travis Andersen here.

What time do polls close? — 5:00 p.m.

Folks, it’s 5 p.m. ET. Polling places in Massachusetts are open for three more hours.

And in two hours, polls will close in six states, and we’ll start to see our first returns.

At 7 p.m., expect to see some early information on the high-stakes senate race in Georgia between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Vermont is the only New England state closing its polls before 8 p.m.

Here’s a full rundown:

Abortion is on the ballot — 4:50 p.m.

By Lissandra Villa Huerta and Shannon Coan, Globe Staff

The Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its nearly five-decade-old guarantee of a federal right to an abortion kicked the issue back to the states. It also made abortion a centerpiece of the midterm elections.

The abortion rights landscape is now a patchwork of state laws that could be directly or indirectly changed by voters at the polls in the first major election since the decision.

In Michigan and four other states, the issue is explicit, appearing as a referendum or amendment on the ballot. In several states with competitive gubernatorial contests, the winner could sign or veto abortion-related laws. And House and Senate elections across the country will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control Congress and can pass laws enshrining Roe as the law of the land or put in place a national abortion ban (although President Biden, who has two years left in his term, has promised to veto such a ban).

Why this is a particularly hard-to-predict election — 4:30 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Though Republicans had a small but clear edge heading into Election Day, Tuesday’s congressional race results have been among the hardest to predict in some time, especially for control of the Senate.

Four key races — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — are essentially toss-ups, according to polling. But in all of them, Democrats have seen early leads evaporate in the closing weeks of the campaign, as independent voters have largely broken toward the GOP amid sky-high inflation, economic woes, and concerns about crime.

Adding to the uncertainty is a question about how reliable polls will be, after a few cycles of pollsters consistently underestimating GOP support. Few analysts are willing to make strong prognostications about the results, other than it is shaping up to be a nail-biter.

Have you voted yet? This could be the worst turnout in Mass. in decades — 4:10 p.m.

By Matt Stout, Globe Staff

The state’s top elections official said Monday that he expects 2.2 million Massachusetts voters to cast ballots in the midterm elections, a “fairly low” number that would mark the lowest turnout by percentage in at least seven decades.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said the public appears to have an “almost anticlimactic attitude” despite a potentially history-making election on Tuesday. As of Monday, more than 1 million people have already cast ballots, either by mail, in drop boxes, or during the early in-person voting period, according to state data.

Should 2.2 million people cast ballots this year, the numbers would echo those from past elections when the governor’s office was open. In 2014, when Governor Charlie Baker was elected to his first term, about 2.19 million people voted, while 2.24 million voted in 2006 when Deval Patrick first won office, and 2.2 million voted in 2002, the year Mitt Romney won his only term.

But the population of registered voters then was far smaller than the nearly 4.9 million people registered to cast ballots now, meaning a smaller share of the electorate would participate in this year’s vote if Galvin’s projections hold.

Should 2.2 million vote, it would account for 45 percent of registered voters. That would mark the lowest percentage for a state election since at least 1948, the earliest year included in data posted online by the secretary of state’s office.

It also would trail turnout from 2018, when Baker easily won reelection after more than 2.7 million people voted. And now people have far more flexibility in casting ballots after the state allowed universal mail-in voting and a two-week in-person voting period ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Of 1.1 million ballots requested for the general election, 839,465 have been returned, Galvin’s office said Monday afternoon. Another 188,169 people voted early in-person, pushing turnout so far to 21 percent of registered voters, according to his office.

In Wisconsin, Dem. incumbent pitches himself as the last line of defense against Trumpism — 3:55 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race.

Evers faces Tim Michels, a Donald Trump-backed Republican who promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm.

Evers frequently touted the more than 100 vetoes he issued to block Republican legislation in his first term, including bills that would have broadened gun rights, made it harder to get an abortion and tougher to cast absentee ballots. Future elections loomed large in the race, with Evers arguing that democracy was on the ballot.

“I am the last line of defense for voting rights in Wisconsin,” Evers tweeted in the final weeks of the race. “If Republicans win, they’ll undoubtedly make it harder to vote and undermine our electoral system.”

Michels, who won a tough primary after getting Trump’s endorsement, initially refused to commit to accepting the results of the election before saying in late October he would “certainly” accept the outcome. Michels also has said “maybe” the 2020 election lost by Trump was stolen, even though President Joe Biden’s win has survived numerous lawsuits, reviews and recounts.

Michels also supports Republican proposals to disband the state’s bipartisan elections commission and to make it harder to vote.

Evers won in 2018 by a little more than a percentage point, and history is not on his side for a second term. He is trying to become the first Wisconsin governor in 32 years who was the same party as the sitting president to win reelection in a midterm.

In the West End, some independents say it’s all about credentials — 3:45 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Correspondent

Shelley Mills, an independent who lives in the West End, is hoping for a “blue tsunami” and has been keeping a close eye on national races.

“I want people to vote for the qualified person, not just because they’re a Heisman Trophy winner,” Mills said, referencing Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker. “Because that’s affecting us.”

Mills said it is nearly a given that Massachusetts will go blue, but other states seem dominated by voters and politicians who do not follow the news and “aren’t even being sensible.”

The 67-year-old said is concerned about Medicare and Social Security, especially as she nears an age where she can begin receiving her payments.

Mills feels national Republicans are emphasizing issues like the economy and accusing Democrats of failing to curb high inflation — but not offering solutions themselves.

“At least the Democrats are coming up with long-term care,” Mills said.

At the same West End polling site, Amy Donovan, also an independent, said her ballot tilted blue.

“I was really mostly voting on the credentials of the person, not so much the party,” Donovan said.

Donovan said even in Massachusetts, where a blue wave is expected, it is still necessary to vote.

Voting machine problems reported in Arizona’s influential Maricopa County — 3:40 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Problems with machines at some voting locations in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona’s voters, became grist for prominent right-wing voices who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election to claim without evidence that Tuesday’s vote was also fraudulent.

Tabulators at about 20 percent of the 223 voting locations in the county were experiencing problems, county officials told The Washington Post. Elections officials were fixing the problems and advised voters to either wait for tabulators to come back online, go to another voting location or to drop ballots in secure slots. Ballots dropped in the slots are counted either at the end of the day or in the coming days at the county’s tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, said Megan Gilbertson, spokesperson for the county’s election department.

County officials stressed that no one was being prevented from voting and that no one’s ballot had been mishandled. They have said for weeks that ballot counting could take as many as 12 days.

Gilbertson said technicians are still working to determine why the tabulators are not properly working.

“Right now we’re focused on making sure that voters are able to participate today and we can have further conversations tomorrow and in the future . . . as we look to find that root cause,” she said.

More than 103,000 people have voted at polling locations as of Tuesday afternoon with some sites experiencing lines. About 75 vote centers had less than 10 minute wait times, Gilbertson said.

Results from Dixville Notch are in ... and they should not terrify Democrats — 3:20 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

What does Dixville Notch tell us? OK, probably not all that much.

But the tiny New Hampshire community continued its tradition of voting and releasing results early — as in, Tuesday afternoon — and the five votes cast should at least not terrify Democrats.

All five voters cast their ballot for incumbent Democrat senator Maggie Hassan, and four out of five also went for incumbent Democrat representative Ann Kuster.

But, proving that ticket-splitting is alive and well in New Hampshire, four out of five voters also opted to re-elect Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Dixville Notch has a history of supporting Democratic candidates, with all five ballots in 2020 going for President Biden. Full results:

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Meghan McCain denounced comments on Monday that Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, made about her late father, former Sen. John McCain, during a campaign rally last week, calling the remarks “bile trash.”

McCain, a television personality and political analyst, said on Twitter that her family has “unfortunately” grown accustomed to attacks on her father, a Republican presidential candidate in 2012, and his political legacy over the years. She referred to Lake’s statements as “disgusting and hateful.”

Only 35 of the 435 House races are competitive. Four in New England could flip. — 2:35 p.m.

All 435 US House seats are up for re-election in the midterm election. Of them only about 35 are viewed as competitive.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to flip the House. But for all the attention focused elsewhere, New England has turned out to be one of the top battleground areas in the nation. Four seats could flip from Democrat to Republican just in New England.

Here are the races to watch:

James Pindell offers up his analysis of six races that could determine who controls Congress.

This Democrat in Chinatown has his eye on the local elections — 2:20 p.m.

By Daniel Kool, Globe Staff

Josh Carter, a 30-year-old lifelong Bostonian, said it rarely feels like there is much at stake come Election Day in Massachusetts, but he did say he’d be checking in with friends who live in other states.

Carter cast his ballot Tuesday at the Chinatown YMCA, sticking mostly with Democrats, he said.

He said he makes a point to vote in local elections. This year, he’s keeping a special eye on Question 4, which would allow the state to continue granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

“The state at large, there’s a lot of people that live here with a lot of differing opinions,” Carter said. “And plenty of people that I believe will see ‘Oh, this is for undocumented immigrants? Then no!’ For them, that’s just automatic.”

He said it seems like the general population is shifting more toward the political center.

“You never know when you might get a random swing towards red.”

Carter said he will likely end up checking his phone every few minutes as the tallies roll in, but he is not too anxious.

“I’m not all in on this right now,” Carter said.

Low turnout has one in Mattapan lamenting: ‘Years ago, we didn’t have that right as a Black person’ — 2:05 p.m.

By Tiana Woodard, Globe Staff

On a windy afternoon, dozens of Mattapan residents cut into their lunch breaks to cast ballots at the Morning Star Baptist Church.

“I wish I was out here yesterday,” a lone canvasser in support of Question 1 grumbled, referring to Monday’s warmer temperatures.

Many voters in the three precincts, and even canvassers, seemed to take a nonchalant stance to this year’s midterm races. There was a slow trickle of voters, either hopping in and out of their parked cars on Blue Hill Avenue or traveling on foot, in and out of the church’s front doors. The scores of campaign volunteers found swarming voters at polls across the city during presidential and mayoral election cycles were nowhere to be seen on Election Day.

This was much to the disappointment of Larry, 65, of Mattapan, who’s made an effort to vote in every election since emigrating from Barbados in 1985. (Larry declined to provide his last name due to privacy concerns.)

“Years ago, we didn’t have that right as a Black person,” Larry said. “Come out, and make your vote count.”

Larry, who identifies as a Democrat “all the way,” said he wasn’t too excited about any races since many candidates he supported are incumbents. But he was propelled to vote because of the state of the economy, abortion rights, and healthcare in the country. On the local level, he said he voted in the midterms to give back to the community, and “help get kids off the streets.”

“If you see everything that’s happening in the country, you can’t blame anyone if you don’t come out and vote,” he said.

The 5 most important national races to watch — 1:55 p.m.

Arizona republican Kari Lake has transformed herself from a local television anchor to a fresher version of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Arizona. Georgia. Oregon. Nevada. And, of course, New Hampshire.

They’re the five states with the most important midterm races, according to the Globe’s James Pindell.

Find out why here.

Voters across the US will weigh in on election processes — 1:40 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided.

Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday’s elections would affect the way voters cast ballots by adding or limiting identification requirements, expanding advance voting periods and — in one state — switching to ranked choice voting. Others would affect direct-democracy opportunities by raising the bar to pass future ballot initiatives.

What we’re watching: NH Senate race — 1:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election.

Bolduc, an Army veteran who has previously run for but not won elected office, is hoping to both harness voters’ dissatisfaction over the economy and draw upon the connections he’s forged from the nearly constant grassroots campaigning he’s done since he unsuccessfully sought the nomination for the state’s other senate seat two years ago. Everywhere he goes, Bolduc says, he hears three main complaints: inflation, inflation, inflation.

Hassan, meanwhile, has highlighted her work on the bipartisan infrastructure law Biden signed last year and the $280 billion package aimed at creating more high-tech jobs by boosting the semiconductor industry and scientific research. And she cast Bolduc as an extremist, pouncing on his past statements on abortion, Social Security and the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s not on the ballot, but his record is — 1:15 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes.

In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden said would make his life “more difficult.”

Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the balance of Biden’s term after an ambitious first two years and will reorder his White House priorities.

Trump says he voted for DeSantis: ‘I think we’re going to have a very big night’ — 12:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Former president Donald Trump predicted Republicans would have a “great night” as he voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning. He told reporters outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center that he had voted to reelect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even as the two could soon become rivals if — as many expect — they both run for president in 2024.

“I think we’re going to have a very big night and it’s going to be very exciting to watch,” he said.

Trump is planning an announcement in Florida next Tuesday, as AP’s Jill Colvin reports. Trump said Nov. 15 would “be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”

Don’t expect to see Biden make any appearances today — 12:00 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Joe Biden was not expected to make any public appearances Tuesday as voters went to the polls.

Indeed, well before the lunch hour rolled in, the White House called a “lid.” It’s the lingo that means the president would spend the day in the executive mansion awaiting the results of vote counting that will decide political control of Congress and, with that, how the two years left in his term will play out.

Biden’s chief spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters that Biden would have a full schedule Tuesday, including prepping for an upcoming trip to international summits in North Africa and Asia and watching the election results come in.

“We expect the president will address the elections the day afterwards,” Jean-Pierre said.

Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains — 11:30 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters.

Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. It was propelled by the state’s fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of then-President Donald Trump.

This time, the unpopular president, Joe Biden, is from Kelly’s own party, and the environment looks less favorable for Democrats.

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate. It’s a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by Republicans and will offer clues about whether Democratic success here was an aberration during the Trump presidency or an enduring phenomenon.

Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania — 11:00 a.m.

By Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve.

With two weeks to go in the race, Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance, struggling to complete sentences, jumbling words throughout the hourlong televised event and fueling concern inside his party that it damaged his chances.

We likely won’t know the results of the election for days (and that’s OK) — 10:30 a.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

While Americans may be accustomed to the same-day results of yesteryear, the nation has had to wait for results for much of its history. Early on, voters didn’t know the winner of elections for months, with the news trickling out slowly to remote regions of the county. More recently, the 2000 presidential election went all the way to the Supreme Court, and it wasn’t really over until December.

The 2020 election was deemed by experts to be the most heavily participated in and the best run in history. And yet, we didn’t know who won the presidency for five days and didn’t know the outcome of Senate control for another eight weeks — until after the Georgia runoffs.

In fact, when the clock struck midnight on Election Day in 2020, America still didn’t have the results of 16 states, according to a New York Times analysis. And those 16 included the most hotly contested races — too close to call hours after the polls closed.

Analysis: New England House races may prove pivotal in 2022 — 9:00 a.m.

By James Pindell and Daigo Fujiwara, Globe Staff

All 435 US House seats are up for re-election in the midterm election. Of them only about 35 are viewed as competitive.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to flip the House. But for all the attention focused elsewhere, New England has turned out to be one of the top battleground areas in the nation. Four seats could flip from Democrat to Republican just in New England.





