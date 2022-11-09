Lois Curtis, artist and plaintiff who expanded disability rights, dies at 55

Ms. Curtis had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and developmental disabilities as a young woman, and by her late 20s she had spent more than half her life in state institutions. Isolated and angry, she chain-smoked to pass the time and prayed to God at night, asking to be rescued from the Georgia Regional Hospital in Atlanta.

Confined to psychiatric hospitals and institutions against her wishes, Lois Curtis would regularly call for help, dialing the number of a sympathetic lawyer who handed out her business card to social workers and people with disabilities. “When can I get out of here?” she would ask. “Would you please get me out of here?”

Advertisement

Her fight to return home led her to Sue Jamieson, an Atlanta Legal Aid lawyer who filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ms. Curtis and one of Ms. Curtis's friends, Elaine Wilson. The case made its way to the Supreme Court, where in 1999 the justices delivered a landmark ruling that gave people with disabilities the right to receive care and support services in their own homes and communities, not just in state institutions.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

The case was called Olmstead v. L.C. — Ms. Curtis was the “L.C.” — and galvanized the disability rights movement, offering a legal framework for people with disabilities to secure the right to live, work, and study in their own communities. Some lawyers described it as the movement’s Brown v. Board of Education, comparing it to the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that outlawed racial segregation in public schools.

"It created and enshrined a right to live and fully participate in one's own community. It's really the centerpiece of what disability rights is about," said Alison Barkoff, a top federal official for aging and disability policy. The Olmstead decision "led to a sea change in what state service systems look like," she added in a phone interview, noting that while most state disability services were previously provided in institutions, "the vast majority of services" is now "provided to people in their own homes and in their own communities."

Advertisement

The court case also marked the beginning of a joyous new era for Ms. Curtis, who moved into her own home as the lawsuit advanced through the court system. Helped by a devoted network of friends and caregivers, she lived independently while pursuing her vocation as an artist, using pastels, acrylics, markers, and pencils to draw pictures of people and animals that were sold at auction and exhibited at galleries.

"My art been around a long time," she once told Jamieson, explaining what drawing meant to her. "I came along when my art came along. Drawing pretty pictures is a way to meet God in the world like it is."

Ms. Curtis was 55 when she died Nov. 3 at her home in Clarkston, Ga. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her friend Lee Sanders, who helped Ms. Curtis find work and sell some of her paintings.

Through her legal advocacy and appearances at disability rights conferences, Ms. Curtis became a nationally recognized figure, widely admired for her relentless optimism and tenacity. “Lois demanded dignity when every system and policy in her life was telling her that she didn’t deserve it,” said Maria Town, the chief executive of the American Association of People with Disabilities.

Ms. Curtis was 27 when the Olmstead lawsuit was filed in 1995, challenging the decision by Tommy Olmstead, the commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Human Resources, to keep her in psychiatric isolation. (Wilson, the co-plaintiff, was added to the case later.) Hospital staff had determined she could live in a community residence center with supportive care, but she remained stuck on a waiting list, with state officials saying they had insufficient resources to move her outside an institution.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court ultimately sided with Ms. Curtis, ruling 6 to 3 that the unjustified segregation of people with disabilities constituted discrimination under the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. People with mental disabilities had the right to receive community-based care, the court said, so long as they were medically cleared to do so, had shown a desire to go back to their communities and could be "reasonably accommodated" by the state.

The court's majority opinion, written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, noted that institutional confinement "severely diminishes the everyday life activities of individuals, including family relations, social contacts, work options, economic independence, educational advancement, and cultural enrichment."

Over the next two decades, additional court cases extended the reach of the Olmstead decision, which was applied not just to psychiatric hospitals but to nursing homes and other institutions receiving state and federal funding. Advocates used the decision to fight for people with disabilities' right to learn in the same classroom as other students and to work in the same workplace as other employees.

Yet advocates say many people with disabilities are still struggling to obtain the rights and services for which Ms. Curtis fought. According to Barkoff, the acting head of the Administration for Community Living at the Department of Health and Human Services, "about 800,000 older adults and people with disabilities are sitting on wait lists for community services," with many at risk of being institutionalized.

Advertisement

Ms. Curtis had a message for those who were trying to return to their communities. “I remember you,” she wrote in a short 2010 letter that was shared by her friend Sanders. “Give me a prayer. Sometimes I feel good about my life. When I feel bad about my life I name my country, sing the gospel, and bring my mind back home.

"I will sing with you again.

"Have a beautiful day.

"Love, Lois."

Lois Jeanette Curtis was born in Atlanta on July 14, 1967. She never knew her father, a truck driver, and was raised by her mother, a housekeeper who struggled with alcoholism, according to a 2000 article in the Atlanta Constitution. Ms. Curtis often wandered away from home as a child. When she was located, she was often sent to state institutions.

After she was released and began living in an apartment as an adult, she traveled to Washington with her lawyers, walking up the steps of the Supreme Court to track the progress of her case.

"The lawyers were focused on the frightening possibility that the Court would reverse the successful decisions of the lower courts and the exciting possibility that it wouldn't," Jamieson recalled in a blog post for the Obama White House website. "Lois, however, tends to take things in stride and understands the joy of the moment. Since she was not in a state hospital but enjoying a trip to D.C. with her friends and supporters, her focus was on that day of freedom and adventure."

Advertisement

Ms. Curtis hoped that she might see the president himself. She had to wait 12 years, but in 2011, she visited Barack Obama at the White House and presented him with one of her self-portraits, “Girl in Orange Dress.”

"She created artwork as she lived," her friend Sanders wrote in a tribute on Facebook, praising "her lines drawn without hesitation, her colors bold and saturated, her images uncomplicated, and spirited."

Ms. Curtis leaves two sisters.

In a 2014 interview for Impact, a University of Minnesota magazine about disability issues, Ms. Curtis described some of the daily routines and delights of her home life, including making breakfast, taking art classes, drawing pictures and going to church.

"I raise my voice high!" she said. "In the summer I go to the pool and put my feet in the water. Maybe I'll learn to swim someday. I been fishing. I seen a pig and a horse on a farm. I buy clothes and shoes. I have birthday parties. They a lot of fun. I'm not afraid of big dogs no more.

“I feel good about myself,” she continued, looking back at the decades she had spent in institutions. “My life a better life.”