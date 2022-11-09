Madeline Wong, Kowloon Restaurant family matriarch, dies at 95

In a statement posted to the Kowloon Facebook page, Madeline Wong was celebrated as the matriarch behind an iconic Route 1 restaurant.

Wong, who died Monday, founded what would become the Kowloon Restaurant with her husband, William Wong, who died in 2011. Together, they managed to turn a small former ice cream parlor on Route 1 into a legendary North Shore attraction , with an elaborate interior full of fountains, palm trees, and seats for 1,200 guests, according to a Boston Globe Magazine story published last month.

Madeline Wong, who helped transform a small Chinese restaurant in Saugus into a Massachusetts landmark, has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 95 years old.

“She worked endless hours to grow the business from the ground up — and still found time to be an award-winning and top-selling life insurance agent for John Hancock,” the restaurant said in the statement posted Wednesday evening. “All while raising her 6 children in her spare time.”

Madeline Wong, seated, surrounded by her children in 2006, the Kowloon Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus. Left to right: Donald Wong, Madeline Wong, Linda, Lisa, and Bobby Wong. Back row, left to right: Andy and Stanley Wong. Jason Grow

When the Wongs bought the “Mandarin House” in 1958, from Madeline’s parents — themselves Cantonese immigrants — it was far removed from the culinary and cultural landmark it would become, said their son, Bob Wong, 67.

“There were only two employees at that point,” Wong, who co-owns the restaurant with his five siblings, said in an interview Wednesday night. “My father was the cook, and my mother was in the front, doing takeout, waiting on tables. They worked long, long hours just trying to get the business started — without additional help, open to close.”

Bob Wong said his mother’s hard work helped build an unassuming Chinese restaurant into “an American success story.”

“One of the first days that we visited the restaurant, there was that fountain in the middle of the room,” he said. “I thought I was at a place like Disney World. I looked up at my mother and father and said, ‘Who owns this place?’ And they said, ‘Oh, we do.’ I couldn’t wrap my head around that.”

Even while working 16 hour days, seven days a week, Madeline Wong never lost her energy, her son said. She celebrated her 95th birthday on Aug. 22.

“She just could keep going, like the Energizer Bunny,” he said. “She would never stop. From the time she woke up, she was always keeping busy multitasking — taking orders, serving dinners, back and forth. She was a whiz in terms of working. It seemed like she never got tired.”

Beyond the pagoda-facade of the restaurant’s walls, Madeline Wong is remembered as a caring, loving mother — and grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“Despite all the hours that she worked, we never felt like we were neglected,” her son said. “It was always a warm feeling when they were around.”

Wong is survived by her six children — Bob, Linda, Donald, Stanley, Lisa and Andy — along with 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

