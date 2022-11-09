Man arrested on child pornography charges in Boston

Boston police arrested a man Wednesday morning on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said in a statement.
Anthonie Hollaar, 35, was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said in a statement.
He was taken into custody after officers assigned to the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 145 Commercial St. around 11:15 a.m., police said in a statement.
The warrant was issued following a joint investigation by multiple agencies which were not named, police said.
Hollaar is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.