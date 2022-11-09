Man arrested on child pornography charges in Boston

Boston police arrested a man Wednesday morning on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said in a statement.

Anthonie Hollaar, 35, was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said in a statement.

He was taken into custody after officers assigned to the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 145 Commercial St. around 11:15 a.m., police said in a statement.