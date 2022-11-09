Man charged with sticking Boston police officer with needle after incendiary devices lit on cargo container near Boston Harbor Hotel

A Boston police officer was stuck by a hypodermic needle Saturday night while trying to defuse a tense situation with a man who was lighting incendiary devices on top of a cargo container near the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf, authorities said.
The incident unfolded around 8 p.m., when officers were called to the hotel for a report of vandalism in progress, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday. Police were called “after a man shot flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel causing damage to the dock and nearby water vessels,” the statement said.
Responding officers later spotted the man, identified only as a 35-year-old South Bostonresident, standing on top of a cargo container, lighting incendiary material, and shouting threats, per the statement. The man became increasingly agitated and started throwing items at the officers including several uncapped hypodermic needles, police said.
“Despite the officers’ attempts to verbally de-escalate the situation, the suspect refused to come down and then began to stab himself in the arm with what appeared to be a hypodermic needle,” the statement said. “Officers quickly climbed atop the shipping container and attempted to help the man down, but he immediately became physically combative and a struggle ensued.”
After the man was handcuffed, police said, one officer felt a sharp pain that appeared to come from one of the needles hurled by him. The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, the release said.
Meanwhile the South Boston man was also taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation and is expected to be summonsed at a later date to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, vandalism, trespassing, and disturbing the peace.
