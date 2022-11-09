Man charged with sticking Boston police officer with needle after incendiary devices lit on cargo container near Boston Harbor Hotel

A Boston police officer was stuck by a hypodermic needle Saturday night while trying to defuse a tense situation with a man who was lighting incendiary devices on top of a cargo container near the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m., when officers were called to the hotel for a report of vandalism in progress, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday. Police were called “after a man shot flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel causing damage to the dock and nearby water vessels,” the statement said.

Responding officers later spotted the man, identified only as a 35-year-old South Bostonresident, standing on top of a cargo container, lighting incendiary material, and shouting threats, per the statement. The man became increasingly agitated and started throwing items at the officers including several uncapped hypodermic needles, police said.