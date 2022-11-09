Man is fatally shot in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon

No arrests were reported, and no information was immediately available on the age of the victim. Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police department spokesperson, said the man was shot in the area of Paxton and Harvard streets and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers responded to a call for the shooting at 1:13 p.m.

If the fatal shooting is ruled a homicide, it would be the 37th in Boston this year, Boyle said. There were 38 homicides at this time last year, police said.

On Monday, Police Commissioner Michael B. Cox said he would boost the number of officers patrolling the streets amid a recent flare-up of violence, including the shooting of six people, one fatally, in three separate incidents within a one-hour span on Sunday night.

Cox said that 103 officers who recently graduated from the police academy would help offset a recent staffing shortage and bolster the department’s presence in neighborhoods struck hardest by the violence.

“I think that’s the important thing, visibility,” said Cox, who took office in August. “Visibility has a way of deterring crime in itself, and I think it’s important to see officers walking around to help [community members] feel more comfortable about their surroundings, and that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

Cox’s announcement came as community members mourned the death of Edwin Pizzaro, 48, who was gunned down near his home in Mattapan on Sunday.

