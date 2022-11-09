Question 3 defeated; voters rejecting update to state liquor laws

The issue represented the latest struggle between small, independent liquor stores and large retail chains over who can sell alcohol and what volume, the Globe has reported. The Yes on Question 3 was supported by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association which argued it represented an update to state liquor laws that protected locally owned liquor stores and would have doubled the number of beer and wine licenses a company or individual could control.

With nearly 84 percent of the vote tallied around 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared the No On Question 3 campaign had succeeded, having received 55.1 percent of the total votes cast. The outcome means, in general terms, that voters decided to keep the state’s current regulatory framework intact.

Question 3 was defeated during Tuesday’s election, meaning the long-running fight between locally owned liquor stores and “big box” retailers will likely return to the Legislature next year.

“This election should serve as notice to out of state-based food store chains and big box retail to stop the needless disruption, abide by state regulations and recognize that Massachusetts communities do not want unrestrained off-premises outlets selling high volumes of alcohol beverages at the cheapest price,” Ryan Maloney, association president and the owner of Julio’s Liquors in Westborough, said in a statement.

The trade association said it will now have to return to the Legislature for legal protection against efforts by national chain stores to deregulate the industry. “We will prevail and regroup because we must,” Rob Mellion, the executive director, said in a statement. “The future of locally owned retail and the communities they serve are at stake.”

The Total Wine & More chain has funded a campaign in opposition to Question 3, the Globe reported. A spokesman was not immediately available Wednesday.

Still undecided, however, was the outcome of Question 4, but supporters were optimistic given that the Yes on Question 4 had received 53.3 percent of the votes cast compared to 46.7 percent in opposition around 10:48 a.m., according to the AP. In all about 83 percent of the vote had been counted, the AP said.

The question overrides Gov. Baker’s veto and allows a law to take effect this summer authorizing migrants in the state illegally to get driver’s licenses. A no vote would have sustained Baker’s veto.

While not yet ready to declare victory, organizers of Yes on Question 4 were optimistic that their lead Wednesday morning will still be there when the final results are known.

“I have a reason to celebrate,’' Lenita Reason, one of the supporters of the Yes on Question 4 effort, said in a telephone interview Wednesday.“I am positive this will be a victory for migrants, be a victory for Massachusetts.”

Under the law, a migrant must provide the Registry of Motor Vehicles with two documents that prove their identity, such as a foreign passport, birth certificate, or marriage certificate, to get a driver’s license or permit, the Globe has reported. The state is also required to make sure migrants without legal residence are not automatically registered to vote.

Massachusetts would become the 17th state with a similar statute on the books.

Backers of No on Question 4 could not immediately be reached Wednesday.





