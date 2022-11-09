The morning after: Where and how abortion drove votes and Democratic fortunes in the midterms

I kicked off this newsletter just after the draft of the Dobbs decision became public, by reflecting that Nov. 9, 2016, had finally been displaced in my mind as “The Morning After.” In May, dejected women woke to the reality that the end of abortion rights was within view.

How it’s going

Morning has broken. Voters have spoken.

It’s a new day.

Abortion rights prevailed in ballot measures in four states, elevated Democratic candidates in races in swing states, and motivated voters to the polls. Massachusetts broke all kinds of ceilings last night in electing five women to statewide offices. And as my colleague James Pindell pointed out in his post-election analysis, while the message of the midterms was somewhat confusing, voter backlash against the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision came through crystal clear.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at where and how abortion — an issue that had, in recent months, sometimes been dismissed as secondary to voters’ economic concerns or counterproductive to Democratic fortunes, became a galvanizing force in the midterms.

Abortion ballot measures

California, Vermont and Michigan voted to enshrine abortion protections in their state constitutions on Tuesday. In Kentucky — the home state of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — voters rejected a measure that could have thwarted legal challenges to the state’s abortion ban.

Like the Kansas vote in August, the Kentucky ballot initiative would have amended the state constitution to clarify that it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion.

Vermont overwhelmingly voted to add language to its constitution calling reproductive autonomy “central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course.” At the same time, it also elected a woman — State Sen. Becca Balint — to Congress for the first time. Vermont was the last state to do so, as Pindell explained here.

Advertisement

A fifth state abortion referendum — a Montana measure that would require doctors to make every effort to save the life of an infant “born during an attempted abortion” — also failed.

While the ballot measures won’t change the abortion laws now in place, they clearly affirm that an overwhelming vote for abortion rights in Kansas in August was not an anomaly and that voters, even in conservative states, want to preserve some right to abortion. The results were a boon to those who have been fighting for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, and to Democratic candidates who vowed to support those rights in office.

“Across the country last night, we saw an unmistakable repudiation of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. “As we saw in Kansas earlier this year, and in many other states last night, this is not a partisan issue. Voters are turning out in full force to restore the right the Supreme Court took away from them.”

Abortion was effectively on the ballot nationwide, since its fate will hinge on the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans proposing measures to restrict abortion nationally and President Biden pledging to codify the rights granted by Roe. Democrats needed to hang onto their majorities in the House and Senate to have any hopes of doing so, and with tight races still being tallied in some states, it’s not clear if they did.

Advertisement

In Congressional and gubernatorial races

But in particular races, abortion did seem to boost Democrats.

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan pulled out a win in New Hampshire, beating far-right Republican Don Bolduc, who had alarmed Democrats in recent days with his stronger-than-expected showing.

Bolduc, an election denier, abortion opponent, and Trump endorsee, had said Hassan was too focused on abortion and suggested that she “get over it,” a reference to the Dobbs decision. She focused on that remark, kept talking about abortion, and beat him by at least 12 points.

Likewise, onetime Trump aide Karoline Leavitt, a former election denier and abortion opponent who had given Democrat Chris Pappas a scare, was projected to lose. And Democratic Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster prevailed over anti-abortion Republican challenger Robert Burns, who had called for something like death panels at hospitals to oversee abortion decisions and who told me (in a conversation I won’t soon forget) that he believes hospitals are coercing low-income patients to have abortions. My prolific coworker, Pindell, wrote here about why those New Hampshire races were among the most important nationally.

In Michigan, as the abortion referendum passed, Democrats flipped both chambers of the Republican-led Legislature and returned Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to office. “That woman from Michigan,” as President Trump once dismissed her, who was targeted in a kidnapping plot by “Wolverine Watchmen” hoping for a civil war, now presides over a Democratic trifecta in a state that hasn’t seen one in 30 years.

Advertisement

And in some of the most closely watched races in the country, Pennsylvania voters turned away two Republicans who opposed abortion rights. Hardline abortion foe Doug Mastriano lost his race for governor to Democrat Josh Shapiro, who had made abortion a central campaign theme. And Mehmet Oz — who had said at a debate that local politicians, not the federal government should be involved in abortion decisions, lost a hard-fought US Senate race to Democrat John Fetterman.

The vote count is still out in a few places, including Nevada, where incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was trying to stave off antiabortion Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. And, of course, there’s no decision in Georgia, where no-exceptions abortions opponent Republican Herschel Walker saw his campaign rocked by a series of allegations that he had fathered numerous unreported children and allegedly paid for the abortions for two former girlfriends. As in 2020, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will fight for the seat in a runoff.

Year of the Woman in Massachusetts

Women may have had their best night right here in Massachusetts, where five of six constitutional offices were claimed by women, a record, and Maura Healey became the first lesbian in the country to be elected governor. Healey and running mate Kim Driscoll also made history by being elected one of the first pairs of women to lead a state. They were joined by a duo of Arkansas Republicans — governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders (yes, that one) and lieutenant governor-elect Leslie Rutledge.

Advertisement

Andrea Campbell became the first Black woman elected statewide in Massachusetts, winning the race for Attorney General. Incumbent Treasurer Deb Goldberg also won reelection and Diana DiZoglio fended off a Republican challenger in the race for auditor.

A state that had only ever elected nine women statewide endorsed five in one night.

A new day, indeed.

This piece first appeared in a special edition of Beyond Roe, our free weekly newsletter chronicling the fight for abortion rights in the United States. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail, you can sign up here.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.