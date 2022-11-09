Newlywed bride seriously injured and her husband killed in tragic motorcycle crash in New Hampshire

Jessica Edom-Zajac was seriously injured and Jeff Zajac was killed in a crash on on Route 107 in Seabrook, N.H., according to Edom-Zajac’s daughter, Kaila Lane.

The couple, who live in Shirley and eloped in August, had been planning to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family on Nov. 12, Lane said.

They were riding together on a Harley Davidson motorcycle — Jeff Zajac was driving and Jessica Edom-Zajac was the passenger — Saturday afternoon when the crash occurred. New Hampshire State Police said they were travelling south on Route 107 when they collided with a 2010 Toyota Corolla that was attempting to make a left hand turn into The Brook casino. Zajac was pronounced dead at the scene, and Edom-Zajac was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the Toyota Corolla were uninjured, police said.

On Wednesday Lane said her mother was still hospitalized in New Hampshire, but her condition was improving.

“She’s doing pretty good,” she said. “They moved her out of the ICU last night. They’re hoping to get her chest tubes out.”

Lane said the couple quietly eloped over the summer (’I didn’t even know,’ she said) and they had been looking forward to celebrating their marriage publicly at a reception with friends and family next weekend.

Now those same friends and family are mourning the loss of Jeff Zajac.

Lane said she isn’t sure when her mother will be able to leave the hospital.

“It’s a day by day process,” she said. “We’re just kind of hoping it’s not too long.”

Lane recently launched a fundraiser for her mother on GoFundMe.com.

Their “wedding ceremony was planned for Nov 12th, just one week after the accident,” the GoFundme page states. “Jeff unfortunately passed away during the accident and Jessica is in critical care with a long road to recovery ahead of her. Jessica’s family are asking for any support to help on her journey back to a normal life. We are so thankful for all the support we have received so far in these struggling times.”

Police said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or call and leave a voicemail at 603-223-8854.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.