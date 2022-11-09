Newton chief, local pastor discuss policing during community meeting

About 30 people showed up to hear Newton Police Chief John Carmichael talk with the Rev. Devlin Scott , senior pastor of NewCity Church, at the Oct. 6 event, “A Conversation About Police and Community.” They discussed how the department is implementing reforms such as new training for police officers and a revamped community policing philosophy.

In an effort to build more trust between the police and the community in Newton, the Harmony Foundation, which works to support diversity, organized an open conversation between the city’s police chief and a local pastor to discuss “complex and difficult issues that communities and police have faced and still face.”

The event was one of many of its kind happening that weekend around the country as part of “Faith and Blue,” an initiative engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the “connections of faith based organizations.”

Carmichael said while it’s been a “difficult time for policing” around the country, he thinks it’s helpful to be transparent and have conversations where the public can weigh in. The department’s new philosophy, he said, is “all about fairness and impartiality and giving people that we deal with a voice out there on the street.”

Randy Johnson , a member of the city’s Police Reform Task Force, began the conversation by listing recommendations the group made last year.

Carmichael and Scott discussed how they are implementing the recommendations to “support policies, practices, and culture within the Newton Police Department that promote equal treatment for all people in the City,” alongside efforts such as the new Peace Officer Standards Training Commission. The statewide commission ensures officers are trained on racial profiling and non-bias policing, Carmichael said.

Carmichael and Scott did not discuss the fatal Newton police shooting of resident Michael Conlon in January of last year. Carmichael was appointed as Newton chief several months after the shooting.

In an interview, Scott said when police officers choose to put on their badge and uniform, they are also “making the choice to be accountable.”

“I know the job of a police officer is hard, but it is a job — for some it’s a calling,” Scott said.

In the conversations he has with the police chief regularly, Scott said, they discuss how the history of distrust between Black men and police officers impacts the department.

“Now it is literally the police’s responsibility to rebuild that trust and to kind of change that narrative,” Scott said.

The department is currently working on “organizational transformation” to help improve how it serves increasingly diverse communities with a variety of different needs, Carmichael said in an interview.

Courtney Foster , an organizer with the citizen activist group Defund Newton Police Department, said in an interview they conducted a report finding community policing – as she described, having more people on the beat to interact with the public – could actually have a negative impact.

“We don’t know why they’re spending more staff time and money doing this because the idea that this reduces bias incidents is not supported by the data – it costs the taxpayers more money,” Foster said in an interview.

Foster said she thinks the new recommendations place a lot of emphasis on public perception of the officers without getting at the root of the problem, which she says is “inequality and unequal treatment of violence against certain residents in our community by the policing system.”

Alison Callahan , a preschool teacher from Auburndale who attended the event, said “microaggressions and biases” are a problem in the Newton school system.

“My son just finished middle school where different racial or antisemitic epithet had been written on a bathroom door or a table,” Callahan said. “How that really affects the children and how they’re then expected to learn, that’s just always been a really tough topic for me.”

Callahan also said she wishes Scott and Carmichael talked more about how certain police responsibilities might be better outsourced. For instance, she said cities could have mental health clinicians more involved to deal with certain calls.