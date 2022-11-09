Police seeking firearms charges following non-fatal triple shooting in Hyde Park

Boston police detectives have recovered several loaded firearms and magazines during the investigation into a triple shooting in Hyde Park that left three injured Sunday night, police said in a statement.

The department is also seeking charges against a suspect who was not publicly identified , according to the statement.

At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa St. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. Later in the night, two more gunshot victims were located at a nearby emergency room, police said.