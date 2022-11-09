Police seeking firearms charges following non-fatal triple shooting in Hyde Park

Boston police detectives have recovered several loaded firearms and magazines during the investigation into a triple shooting in Hyde Park that left three injured Sunday night, police said in a statement.
The department is also seeking charges against a suspect who was not publicly identified , according to the statement.
At 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa St. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. Later in the night, two more gunshot victims were located at a nearby emergency room, police said.
During the investigation , police detectives obtained a search warrant and entered one of the victim’s homes where they discovered multiple firearms and ammunition, police said.
The address of the home was not disclosed.
Officers recovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun, a loaded 10 mm Glock 29 handgun, a .40 caliber 50 round drum, a partially loaded 9mm 30 round magazine as well as a total of 9 additional .40 caliber, 10 mm and 9mm magazines along with other ammunition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives will seek charges against the potential suspect in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.
