Six R.I. towns vote ‘no’ on marijuana shops

In those communities, the ballot asked: “Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in (that municipality)?”

In all, 31 of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns had ballot questions asking voters whether they should allow the sale or cultivation of recreational marijuana within their borders.

PROVIDENCE — On Election Day, six Rhode Island towns voted against allowing recreational marijuana shops within their borders.

These six towns said “no”:

Barrington rejected 52.9 percent to 47.1 percent

East Greenwich rejected 51.1 percent to 48.9 percent

Jamestown rejected 52.6 percent to 47.4 percent

Little Compton rejected 57.1 percent to 42.9 percent

Scituate rejected 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent

Smithfield rejected 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent

These 25 municipalities said “yes”:

Bristol approved 51.2/48.8

Burrillville approved 58.9/41.1

Charlestown approved 54.2/45.8

Coventry approved 59.9/40.1

Cumberland approved 54.2/45.8

East Providence approved 62.1/37.9

Glocester approved 55.5/44.5

Hopkinton approved 60.8/39.2

Johnston approved 56/44

Lincoln approved 50.8/49.2

Middletown approved 56.9/43.1

Narragansett approved 52.6/47.4

New Shoreham (Block Island) approved 54.9/45.1

Newport approved 60.8/39.2

North Kingstown approved 54.7/45.3

North Providence approved 56.1/43.9

North Smithfield approved 56.1/43.9

Richmond approved 58.2/41.8

South Kingstown approved 60.1/39.9

Tiverton approved 54.8/45.2

Warren approved 57.6/42.4

West Greenwich approved 52.1/47.9

West Warwick approved 60.6/39.4

Westerly approved 55/45

Woonsocket approved 62/38

The communities that did not hold marijuana votes were Central Falls, Cranston, Exeter, Foster, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Providence, and Warwick. That list includes the state’s largest cities, and municipalities cannot opt out if they already host licensed medical cannabis treatment centers.

Advertisement

In May, the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Massachusetts and Connecticut had already legalized recreational marijuana, and 38 states, including Rhode Island, had legislation that allows for the medical use of cannabis, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

Under the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, cities and towns would have to hold referendums asking voters if they want to opt out from the bills to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

If the voters decide the answer is “no,” those cities and towns would not be eligible for any of the revenue derived from marijuana sales. The legislation applies a 3 percent local excise tax to all marijuana purchases.

The legislation allows up to 33 retail licenses distributed in six zones statewide, including nine compassion centers that could be hybrid recreational and medical retailers.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.