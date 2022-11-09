Still no winner called in Question 1 ‘millionaire’s tax.’ What’s the delay?

As of roughly 10:40 a.m., the yes vote led 51 percent to 48 percent, with 1,081,818 voters backing the “millionaire’s tax” and 1,006,353 people voting against it, according to the Associated Press. Eighty-four percent of precincts had reported their results.

Massachusetts voters woke up Wednesday morning still not knowing the fate of Question 1, the ballot measure that would add 4 percentage points to the state’s 5 percent income tax rate for earnings above $1 million a year.

It wasn’t clear when the remaining results would be tallied or what has caused the delay.

Advertisement

“It’s likely just a matter of connecting the clerks with AP,” Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson for Secretary of State William F. Galvin, said by e-mail. “Our Elections Division is getting in touch with outstanding towns now, as is AP. Sometimes, newer clerks don’t send their results immediately. Other times, it’s just a matter of it being a very late night and the clerks don’t send the results in until morning. None of this unofficial reporting is required, but we encourage them all to send in their results as quickly as possible.”

Communities where results remained outstanding included the western municipalities of Mount Washington, Alford, West Stockbridge, Monterey, Sandisfield, Hinsdale, Windsor, North Adams, Plainfield, Cummington, Worthington, Chesterfield, Huntington, Westhampton, Buckland, Shelburne, Colrain, Deerfield, and Warwick.

Additional communities included Agawam, Longmeadow, South Hadley, Holland, Hubbardston, Sutton, Blackstone, Upton, Milford, Boylston, Berlin, Sherborn, Natick, Sudbury, Norwood, Stoughton, Brockton, Abington, Holbrook, Carver, Wakefield, Reading, Littleton, Andover, Acton, Carlisle, Lincoln, Seekonk, Somerset, Mashpee, and Mattapoisett.

Proponents said Question 1 would institute a fairer tax system by adding 4 percentage points to the state’s 5 percent income tax rate for earnings over $1 million a year. The surtax would affect an estimated 20,000 or so taxpayers each year, starting with returns filed for 2023. It would initially bring in about $1.2 billion a year, or around 2 percent of the state’s current budget, according to the state Executive Office of Administration & Finance.

Advertisement

Opponents said they worried the tax would damage the state’s economic competitiveness, both in perception and reality, and funded ads that portrayed the tax as harmful to small-business owners and homeowners in particular.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.